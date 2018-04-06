Jordan Spieth watches his drive on the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Jordan Spieth watches his drive on the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament Friday, April 6, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) David J. Phillip Associated Press

Jordan Spieth stumbles allowing big names back on 2018 Masters leaderboard

By Josh Kendall

jkendall@thestate.com

April 06, 2018 12:47 PM

Augusta, Ga.

Jordan Spieth gave back three shots in his first two holes Friday to give everyone the star-studded and jam-packed leaderboard they have been waiting for in the 82nd Masters.

Spieth, the first-round leader after a 6-under 66 on Thursday, double-bogeyed the first hole and bogeyed the second Friday to fall to 3-under, and at 12:30 was in a seven-way tie for first that included major-less veteran Matt Kuchar.

Within four shots of the lead at the time were Phil Mickelson (2-under), Rory McIlroy (2-under), Rickie Fowler (2-under), Justin Rose (1-under), Dustin Johnson (even), Kevin Kisner (1-over), Tiger Woods (1-over) and Bubba Watson (1-over).

Woods will tee off at 1:27 p.m. today.

