Jordan Spieth stumbles allowing big names back on 2018 Masters leaderboard

Jordan Spieth gave back three shots in his first two holes Friday to give everyone the star-studded and jam-packed leaderboard they have been waiting for in the 82nd Masters.

Spieth, the first-round leader after a 6-under 66 on Thursday, double-bogeyed the first hole and bogeyed the second Friday to fall to 3-under, and at 12:30 was in a seven-way tie for first that included major-less veteran Matt Kuchar.

Within four shots of the lead at the time were Phil Mickelson (2-under), Rory McIlroy (2-under), Rickie Fowler (2-under), Justin Rose (1-under), Dustin Johnson (even), Kevin Kisner (1-over), Tiger Woods (1-over) and Bubba Watson (1-over).

Woods will tee off at 1:27 p.m. today.

