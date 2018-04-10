Clemson battling Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin for offensive line recruit

Gibsonia, Penn. offensive lineman Andrew Kristofic (6-foot-5, 255 pounds) is a heavily recruited prospect with offers from Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, Mississippi State, Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Virginia and others.
He recently visited Notre Dame and the Irish appear strong with him. But he visited Clemson for two days the end of last week and the Tigers made a strong case as well.
"The biggest thing I can say about the visit is that I had very high expectations going into it and the visit exceeded those expectations in every way," Kristofic said. "All the pictures you see of the place really don’t do it justice. Meeting everyone and talking to them, it’s easy to see why Clemson is as successful as they are. Now, I’m just in the process of making a decision."
As to whether or not he could see himself fitting in with Clemson's offensive line scheme, the big tackle answered in the affirmative.
"Yes, they run a very similar offense to our high school."
Clemson was his final visit and now Kristofic is getting down to the task of making his decision from his top four.
"Clemson. Notre Dame. Ohio State. Wisconsin, in no real order right now," he said. "I don’t have a set timetable or plan. I’m going to take this time to think about everything and when I feel comfortable, whenever it may be, I’ll decide then."
