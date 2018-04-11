Former Gamecock, Midlands coaching legend recovering following surgery

Former South Carolina two-sport athlete and Midlands coaching legend Cy Szakacsi is recovering after undergoing surgery for colon cancer this week.
Szakacsi’s niece posted on Facebook that her uncle is in ICU and hopes to be moved into a regular room soon.
Szakacsi, 95, played basketball and baseball for the Gamecocks in the late 1940s. The Ohio native scored more than 500 points for the USC basketball team from 1947-49 and hit .355 in two seasons for the baseball team.
After college, Szakacsi got into coaching in 1951 and led University High basketball to back-to-back S.C. High School League Class B titles in 1961-62 and a runner-up finish in 1964.
When University closed, Szakacsi moved to A.C. Flora and led the Falcons to the 1969 Class 4A title. He left A.C. Flora in 1981 for Heathwood Hall and led the Highlanders to SCISA state titles in football, basketball and baseball.
