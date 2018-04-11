Longtime midlands prep coach Cy Szakacsi, has lunch in 2014 with a dozen or so of his former players in 2014.. Szakacsi played at South Carolina and coached at University High, A.C. Flora and Heathwood Hall during his career.
Longtime midlands prep coach Cy Szakacsi, has lunch in 2014 with a dozen or so of his former players in 2014.. Szakacsi played at South Carolina and coached at University High, A.C. Flora and Heathwood Hall during his career. The State file photo
Former Gamecock, Midlands coaching legend recovering following surgery

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

April 11, 2018 02:44 PM

Former South Carolina two-sport athlete and Midlands coaching legend Cy Szakacsi is recovering after undergoing surgery for colon cancer this week.

Szakacsi’s niece posted on Facebook that her uncle is in ICU and hopes to be moved into a regular room soon.

Szakacsi, 95, played basketball and baseball for the Gamecocks in the late 1940s. The Ohio native scored more than 500 points for the USC basketball team from 1947-49 and hit .355 in two seasons for the baseball team.

After college, Szakacsi got into coaching in 1951 and led University High basketball to back-to-back S.C. High School League Class B titles in 1961-62 and a runner-up finish in 1964.

When University closed, Szakacsi moved to A.C. Flora and led the Falcons to the 1969 Class 4A title. He left A.C. Flora in 1981 for Heathwood Hall and led the Highlanders to SCISA state titles in football, basketball and baseball.

