Clemson baseball splits doubleheader with Miami

Clemson's baseball team split a doubleheader with Miami on Saturday, losing the first game 6-1 and winning the second 8-3.
Miami clinched the series with the Game 1 victory, having rallied from an eighth-run, ninth-inning deficit to defeat the Tigers in extra innings Friday night.
In the first game Saturday, Evan McKendry tossed a complete game for the Hurricanes. Tiger starter Brooks Crawford (3-2) suffered the loss.
In Saturday's second game, the Tigers scored seven runs in the fifth inning to pull away for the win. Chris Williams hit a grand slam to highlight the inning. Jake Higginbotham (5-1) pitched into the eighth inning, allowing two runs on four hits, to earn the win.
Clemson is now 26-10 overall and 11-7 in the ACC. Miami stands at 15-20 and 9-9.
