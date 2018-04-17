White-collar crime specialist joins State House corruption probe

The special prosecutor investigating allegations of corruption at the S.C. State House has hired an attorney who specializes in white-collar crime.
Special prosecutor David Pascoe confirmed Tuesday that he has hired Jim Griffin, a former federal prosecutor and Columbia defense attorney, to be part of his prosecution team.
"Jim brings a set of skills to our team that complements our ongoing effort," Pascoe told The State, declining further comment.
As one of 16 state elected prosecutors, Pascoe and his staff have extensive experience in violent crimes — from murder to robberies. But they are short on the expertise in complex financial crimes that Griffin can bring.
In the past, Griffin's high-profile clients have included former S.C. State Board Chair Jonathan Pinson and former S.C. Department of Agriculture Secretary Charlie Sharpe.
Griffin was in court at the Richland County Courthouse last week, sitting beside Pascoe at the prosecution's table in a hearing involving the ongoing State House investigation.
At that hearing, Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen ruled longtime political consultant Richard Quinn must testify before the state grand jury as part of Pascoe's investigation. Over a 35-year-plus career, Quinn has represented many S.C. elected officials, most Republicans.
To assist Pascoe, the 55-year-old Griffin had to be sworn in as an assistant special prosecutor. He joins Pascoe's investigative team at a crucial juncture.
Although no date has been set for the upcoming trial of suspended state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland, much of the evidence involves Courson's bank records and financial records from Quinn's firm, according to indictments and Pascoe's public statements about the case.
Courson is charged with misconduct in office, including allegedly taking kickbacks from Quinn's firm, Richard Quinn & Associates, from sums paid to the firm for campaign expenses, according to indictments in the case.
