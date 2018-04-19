Kelly Owens, Daniel Johnson marry

Kelly Lorraine Owens of Blythewood and Daniel Colt Johnson of Chesterfield were united in marriage Feb. 25 at the Farm at Ridgeway in Ridgeway. The Rev. Dr. Cathy Jamieson officiated the 3:30 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at the farm.
The bride, who was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, is the daughter of Donald and Robin Owens of Blythewood. She is the granddaughter of Sandra and Ray Owens of Columbia and Margaret R. Clark of West Columbia. She earned a bachelor's degree from Clemson University and a doctorate in pharmacy from the South Carolina College of Pharmacy. She is employed with Publix Pharmacy.
The groom is the son of Jack Johnson of Chesterfield and the late Cathy Johnson. He is the grandson of Doris Deese and Sylvia Hohn. He earned a bachelor's degree in engineering from Clemson, and he is employed with Sage Automotive Interiors.
Acoustic guitarist Johnny Breeze provided music.
Maid of honor was Lori Christine Owens of Blythewood. Bridesmaids were Hanna Ogg Silvia of Winnsboro and Paige Owczarczak and Paige Hartfield Nolan, both of Blythewood.
Best man was Steven Johnson of Chesterfield. Groomsmen were Jack Johnson of Chesterfield and Austin Herrington and William Herrington, both of Greenville.
After their honeymoon in Jamaica, the couple will reside in Greenwood.
In their own words
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Kelly carried the Bible her mother carried when she was married (borrowed and old) tied in a dark blue silk ribbon (blue and new).
