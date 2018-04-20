Funding, not phones, is SC's real prison problem, experts say

In prison, cellphones can facilitate escapes, target residents in the community and coordinate attacks within the institution.

“Cellphones pose a significant threat to correctional institutions,” said Lenard Vare, a corrections expert with more than 26 years’ experience managing prisons on the West Coast. “It’s about as dangerous to us as a knife or a gun.”

Seven inmates were killed and 17 others injured during a nearly eight-hour brawl Sunday night and Monday morning at Bishopville's Lee Correctional Institution, which houses some of the state’s most dangerous and longest-serving offenders.

Officials suspect cellphones were used to inform inmates in the second and third dorms that a fight had broken out in the first.

While some states have laws against cellphones in correctional facilities, a similar bill introduced to the state Senate in December is about to die in committee.

Experts point to staffing as the real problem, and a growing number of people are raising questions about whether prison officials are able to do enough to prevent inmates from having weapons.

Block one, block them all

Most inmate communication is monitored, whether it’s written or phone calls.

“They speak in code to get information out and sometimes that’s not as reliable as just speaking freely,” Vare said. “The use of a cellphone allows them to speak freely and communicate all of their information.”

That allows organized gangs and high-level criminals to operate as if they were free, similar to the inmate who used a cellphone to run a thriving drug ring and plot to send a bomb through the U.S. mail.

Gov. Henry McMaster and Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling say they have made multiple unsuccessful requests to the Federal Communications Commission to allow the jamming of cellphone signals within S.C. prisons. They renewed those requests following the incident in Bishopville.

Catherine Templeton, a Republican candidate running for governor, went as far as saying she would defy the FCC.

“As your governor, I will jam cellphone signals in our prisons. Yep — I will willfully violate the Communications Act of 1934,” she said in a statement. “Our safety is at risk. I’ll gladly fight unelected bureaucrats at the FCC and the cellphone lobby who stand in our way after we restore order in our prisons.”

But it’s not that easy.

“When you block one cellphone signal, you block them all,” said Donald Leach, an expert in corrections management with more than 30 years’ experience around the country. “It’s an all-or-nothing proposition.”

That includes radio and emergency communication, he said. Jamming devices generally aren’t precise enough to block signals only within the walls of a prison, and the ones capable of that come with a hefty cost. .

States are better off using that money to hire more guards, or pay them more, to improve supervision of inmates, Leach said.

Right now, states are paying the minimal amount to correctional officers, getting staffers who might not be equipped for the job. As a result, they “begin looking the other way because it’s easier to do that,” he said.

Prison time and fines

Some states have tried to tackle the issue head on.

In 2011, California passed a law making it a misdemeanor to possess or introduce a cellphone into a correctional facility. That includes inmates, staff and visitors. Violators face a fine of up to $5,000 per device and six months in county jail. It’s a felony in Nevada, where those caught could face one to four years in prison.

State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, sponsored a bill in December that would make sneaking a cellphone to an inmate a felony punishable by 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Legislators wanted to amend the bill to reduce the penalties, but it stalled and never went any farther, Shealy said.

“It’s obvious there is a problem with cellphones in prison,” she said. “What happened in Lee (Correctional Institution) is proof of that.”

In addition, Shealy said, there are funding problems, but the House continues to block the Senate’s attempts to increase funding.

Laws targeting cellphones might make residents think twice about trying to smuggle one to an inmate, but if they get caught, it’s just another person to watch in an understaffed jail or prison, Leach said.

“We love to put people in jails and prisons as our posture on being tough on crime in the community. But we don’t really want to pay for it. That’s the problem. That’s what’s happening,” he said. “It’s a culture that we have in this country that says, 'Lock ‘em up and I don’t want to know about them anymore.’ And if people saw what is happening in most of the jails and prisons around the country, they’d be aghast.”