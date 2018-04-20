USC men's golf team has had a frustrating spring

South Carolina’s men’s team closed its fall schedule with first- and second-place finishes, and coach Bill McDonald expected his squad to build momentum in the spring.
Instead, the Gamecocks have struggled and head into this week’s Southeastern Conference Championship tournament still in search of overall consistency.
“The spring has been frustrating in that we go into tournaments well prepared and practicing well, but that hasn’t carried over,” McDonald said. “We’ve tried five different lineups (in five spring tournaments) and we’re still not real settled.”
The five-player lineup is outstanding at the top with senior Keenan Huskey and junior Scott Stevens again in line for all-star honors. Junior Will Miles has an edge at the third spot.
“We just need better production from the others,” said McDonald, in his 12th season at Carolina. “We’ve seen some good things at times from Caleb (Proveaux), Jamie (Wilson) and Ben (Dietrich), and Andrew (Spiegler) seems more settled, but they need to score better.”
The coach’s frustration comes from “playing our worst” on easy holes and struggling on par-5s. “Just too many mistakes,” he said. “Too many double- and triple-bogeys and a random ‘other’.”
The spring showings — tournament finishes for fourth, 10th, 13th, ninth and seventh — are contrary to the record McDonald’s teams have compiled over the years. His squads hold the school record with 20 tournament wins. Ten of his 11 teams have made the NCAA regionals, and the Gamecocks saw their streak of advancing to the NCAA championship snapped at four last year.
The team format — low four rounds create the team score — emphasizes the need for consistency throughout the lineup. The Gamecocks can count on Huskey (71.1 scoring average and five top-10 finishes individually in 10 tournaments) and Stevens (71.4 and, four top-10s). Miles has been in the top 20 on three occasions, including a fourth in Hawaii, and Proveaux has a couple of top 20s in seven starts.
“We need scores around par or better more often from more people,” McDonald said, and he uses past teams to illustrate.
“I looked back at 2016 when we made match-play (in the national championship), and our fourth-best score is four and one-half strokes higher this year,” he said. “Multiply that by three rounds and that’s 12-14 strokes a tournament. Obviously, if we get our fourth score down to around par, that will make a tremendous difference.”
The Gamecocks head into the SEC Championships ranked 38th in the Golfstat poll, and the competition at Sea Island, Ga., will be more formidable than most tournaments. The field includes six of the national’s top 11 squads and eight of the top 20.
“There’s still a lot of golf to be played,” McDonald said. “We just need to eliminate the mistakes on the easy holes. What’s frustrating is we play our best on hard holes. If we play like we can, we will be fine.”
Chip shots. Former USC All-American Matt NeSmith is off to a sizzling start on the GPROTOUR mini-tour, winning two of his three tournaments. NeSmith won in March at Lake Wylie and captured the Columbia Classic on Thursday at Columbia CC by two shots. NeSmith, who tied for 12th in his other event this year, leads the tour’s earning’s list. ... Former Clemson star Cody Proveaux tied for third at Columbia CC. ... Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the Wells Fargo Championship, set for May 3-6 in Charlotte. Others who have said they will compete at Quail Hollow are Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler. For tickets, go online to www.wellsfargochampionship.com. ... USC Aiken claimed its second straight Peach Belt Conference men’s title by 14 strokes in St. Augustine, Fla. Coach Michael Carlisle’s squad has won the league tournament 12 times. In the Golfstat ranking of Division II teams, USC Aiken is sixth with Newberry eighth, Limestone ninth and Lander 17th .
Comments