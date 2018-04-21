Clemson baseball rallies to clinch series with Wake Forest

Clemson baseball rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Wake Forest 4-3 in an ACC contest Saturday at Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Tigers clinched the series with their second consecutive win against the Demon Deacons.
After falling behind 3-0, Clemson loaded the bases with no outs in the sixth. Jordan Greene then scored on a balk. Seth Beer hit an RBI groundout and Chris Williams had a sacrifice fly to pull the Tigers even at 3-3.
In the Clemson eighth, Beer doubled, and then scored on a Kyle Wilkie double to provide the winning margin.
Brooks Crawford (4-2) started on the mound for Clemson and surrendered three runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out five.
Beer and Kier Meredith had two hits each for the Tigers.
The series concludes Sunday with a 1 p.m. start.
