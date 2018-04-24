Eggs Up announces Forest Acres opening date

Forest Acres can get its fill of Eggs Up Grill starting Monday, April 30, when the restaurant opens in the Forest Park shopping center at 4711 Forest Drive.
The location is owned and operated by Drew Hampton who, along with his business partners, owns the local Eggs Up franchise group known as Cypress Management Group.
The Forest Acres Eggs Up will be Hampton's third in the area. He and his wife got the idea to bring the Pawley's Island-based Eggs Up to Columbia several years ago and opened the area's first location on Devine Street in 2014. Last year, Hampton and his partners opened a second area location in Lexington.
The newest Eggs Up will be joining Lowes Foods in the heart of Forest Acres in the center previously home to Bi-Lo.
Hampton is no stranger to operating a restaurant in Forest Acres. He has owned and operated the Groucho's Deli there since 2000.
"I'm real excited to crack an egg in Forest Acres," Hampton said. "That area is like home to me."
Eggs Up is known for its corned beef hash and seasoned home fries and for serving breakfast and lunch items all day every day.
"If someone comes in at 6 a.m. and wants a salad or a burger they can get a salad or a burger and if someone comes in at 2 p.m. and wants pancakes they can get pancakes," Hampton said.
Hampton believes the 2018 opening of Lowes Foods will make the shopping center--located at 4711 Forest Drive--a great fit for the restaurant.
"I think we'll complement each other perfectly," Hampton said.
The 2,900-square-foot Eggs Up Forest Acres location will seat around 100 people and will employ approximately 35. Hours of operation will be 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
