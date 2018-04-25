How you can watch 'Fox & Friends' at USC live

One of President Donald Trump’s favorite morning shows will be live and open to the public on the University of South Carolina’s campus Friday.
"Fox & Friends" on the Fox News network will air from 6 to 9 a.m. on Davis Field, which is across from the Russell House. The show will be co-hosted by USC alumna Ainsley Earhardt, who graduated in 1999. Earhardt also graduated from Spring Valley High School.
The conservative show will feature three Republicans — U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy of Spartanburg, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Gov. Henry McMaster — as guests. Several USC students are expected to participate on a panel addressing issues affecting them. It’s unclear, however, who the students are or how they were selected.
Earhardt will “air a tour of the campus, showcasing the university’s facilities,” according to a Fox News release.
"Fox & Friends" has attracted controversy over accusations it is too close to Trump, with critics pointing out how the commander-in-chief’s tweets frequently line up with the content and viewpoints expressed by the show’s hosts.
Comments