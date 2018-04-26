SCANA's profits drop on higher legal, advisory costs

SCANA, the troubled energy corporation under fire for failing to complete a nuclear construction project, faces continuing uncertainty in the aftermath of the V.C. Summer fiasco.
The Cayce-based utility said Thursday that its earnings for 2018's first quarter of 2018 were down slightly compared to the same period last year.
It also said whether future dividends would be paid to shareholders has not been decided. Those dividends have held up the utility's battered stock price.
Payments of those dividends have infuriated some S.C. legislators, who are considering ordering a temporary cut in the utility's S.C. electric rates.
Those legislators note that SCANA's SCE&G subsidiary continues to charge its customers $27 a month, on average, for two nuclear reactors that the utility abandoned last July. That money from customers then is rerouted to SCANA's stockholders in the form of dividends, according to legislators, who have called on the utility to discontinue its dividends and use that money to reduce its rates.
In February, when SCANA announced its fourth-quarter 2017 earnings, the headline on the utility's press release said, "SCANA ... declares dividend on common stock for first quarter 2018."
Thursday, however, the utility said a decision regarding its regular dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2018, will be made by its board of directors closer to when that dividend normally would be awarded. Dividends would be payable July 1, 2018, to shareholders of record on June 11, 2018, the company said.
SCANA said its future dividends will be evaluated quarterly by its directors.
Eric Boomhower, a spokesman for SCANA, was not immediately available to provide more details.
In early trading Thursday SCANA's stock was down more than $1 a share, below $36, far below its 52-week high of $71.28
Earnings in the first quarter were $169 million, or $1.18 a share, compared to $171 million, or $1.19 a share, for the first quarter of 2017, SCANA said in a news release before the stock market opened.
The news release said the lower earnings resulted, in large part, from a $25 million loss because of higher legal costs and financial advisory fees, in addition to tax reform. The losses were offset by higher gas revenues from subsidiaries in North and South Carolina.
SCANA's legal and advisory costs have exploded since the V.C. Summer debacle.
In January, the troubled utility agreed to be acquired by Virginia-based Dominion Energy, a deal that required retaining advisers. At the same time, SCANA is defending itself against more than a dozen lawsuits alleging that it defrauded its customers by concealing problems at the Fairfield County nuclear project.
Thursday's announcement follows major losses by the company in 2017.
For all of 2017, the company reported losses of $119 million, or 83 cents a share, in part because of the failure of the V.C. Summer nuclear reactor project. Despite that, the company still declared a quarterly dividend to stockholders of 61.25 cents a share at the end of 2017.
The utility has been embroiled in troubles since quitting a major nuclear expansion project in July.
SCANA charged its customers more than $2 billion for the V.C. Summer twin-reactor project, only to walk away from the effort July 31, citing high costs and the bankruptcy of contractor Westinghouse. State-owned Santee Cooper, its junior partner, also quit the project last July. Collectively, the two companies spent about $9 billion over a decade.
SCANA is an energy-based holding company whose primary business is electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related operations. The company, whose major subsidiary is SCE&G, serves about 713,000 electric customers in South Carolina. It has about 1.3 million natural gas customers in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.
