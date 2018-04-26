Toddler found in Sumter home with dead mother. The father has been charged.

A Sumter man was charged with murder after the mother of his toddler was found dead in her apartment Wednesday, according to police.
Alonzo Shaw, 50, was charged Thursday morning with murder in the death of 31-year-old Lois Smith, according to a release from the Sumter Police Department.
Smith was found dead by a friend in her home at Friendship Apartments on Wednesday evening, police said. Her family and friends became concerned when they had not been able to reach Smith since Tuesday.
Smith's 2-year-old child was found in the apartment but was not injured, police said. Shaw is the child's father.
There was no immediate word on the cause of death, but an autopsy is planned for Thursday morning.
Shaw could face additional charges, according to police.
