Former USC baseball star Kip Bouknight gets new job in Columbia

Former University of South Carolina baseball star Kip Bouknight has found a new job in Columbia.
The Hall-of-Famer and 2001 alumnus has more than eight years as an insurance agent and also pursued a minor league baseball career for nine years. Bouknight is also a color analyst for the SEC Network Plus college baseball telecasts.
According to a release from BB&T, an insurance and financial services company:
BB&T-Boyle Vaughan Insurance today said it has hired Kip Bouknight as a business insurance agent for its office here at 2000 Center Point Road.
The Lexington native and former University of South Carolina baseball standout comes to BB&T with more than eight years of insurance experience.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in science from USC. “Kip brings a proven track record of success and tremendous knowledge to our agency,” said Marcus Stevens, agency executive at BB&T-Boyle Vaughan Insurance. “His focus and experience with delivering valuable solutions and risk management advice is a perfect fit for us. He’s a proven winner in multiple areas of his life and we’re very excited to have him on board.”
Bouknight previously played nine years of professional baseball with five different major league organizations.
In four years as a starting pitcher with the Gamecocks, he compiled a 45-12 record, the most wins in school and SEC history. In 2000 he won the “Golden Spikes Award,” the Heisman Trophy of college baseball.
Bouknight was inducted into the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame in 2007 and the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
Comments