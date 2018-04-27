Fox & Friends kicks off live on USC's campus

Fans of Fox & Friends showed up to USC's campus Friday morning to observe President Trump's favorite morning show and to show off the university.
"It's an exciting opportunity for us to represent the university on a national scale," said Katelyn Barber, a sophomore marketing major and member of the school's dance team who showed up at Davis Field, where Fox & Friends is hosting its Friday show.
Also in the crowd is the University of South Carolina's dance team, Cocky, cheerleaders and about 100 other people.
The W.J. Keenan High School band also is performing. Sharad McNulty, the band's drill instructor, said it was "very" tough to get all of the 50 students up for the 6 a.m. show.
Among the songs played by the band is "Sir Duke" by Stevie Wonder.
The crowd held up numerous signs, including one that said, "Welcome back Ainsley. #usc #gogamecocks." Another touted "Fox and Friends."
Ainsley Earhardt of Fox News, a USC and Spring Valley High School graduate, is co-hosting the show from the Carolina campus.
A group of college Republicans and Democrats chatted near the set.
Rachel Kalles, a senior political science major and a member of College Democrats, said she volunteered to speak on a student panel featured on the show, known for its conservative views. "If it wasn't a South Carolina alum, we would feel a little more like we were going into the lions den," Kalles said.
Brendan Sullivan, second vice chair of the College Republicans, said he doesn't usually watch Fox & Friends because it's on so early in the morning. But he does watch Fox News.
"Since I"m a conservative, it's my go-to," Sullivan said. "But I try to watch CNN and other news sources to get diversity of opinion."
He said he's interested in foreign policy and doesn't like "identity politics," where people feel they have to line up with a certain group.
Also in the audience was Jesse Grossman, a 2016 USC graduate who lives in West Columbia. He said he's "a big fan" of the show and watches it every day.
"Fox & Friends" on the Fox News network will air from 6 to 9 a.m. on Davis Field, which is across from the Russell House.
The conservative show will feature three Republicans — U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy of Spartanburg, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Gov. Henry McMaster — as guests. Several USC students are expected to participate on a panel addressing issues affecting them. It’s unclear, however, who the students are or how they were selected.
Earhardt aired “a tour of the campus, showcasing the university’s facilities,” according to a Fox News release.
"Fox & Friends" has attracted controversy over accusations it is too close to President Trump, with critics pointing out how the commander-in-chief’s tweets frequently line up with the content and viewpoints expressed by the show’s hosts.
