World War II vet is closing the book on longtime role in Columbia-area schools

Harvey Johnson has been a lot of things to many people during his 94 years.
He was the adoring husband of Ernestine for 63 years, a dedicated pastor, a loyal World War II veteran, a loving father and grandfather.
And for students at Pineview Elementary in West Columbia, he’s the nice man who reads and talks to them every Tuesday morning.
“Mr. Johnson, every time he reads us a book, it’s something that makes everyone smile,” says Bailey Poston, a fourth-grader at Pineview. “He changes some peoples’ lives every day he reads to us.”
Johnson began reading to students in Lexington 2 more than 20 years ago, after seeing an article that talked about volunteers reading to students. He thought, “I could do that.”
Days later, Johnson walked into Congaree Elementary — where he had spent some of his elementary school days in the 1930s — and began two decades of volunteer reading.
His wife, Ernestine, began volunteering in the library at Congaree. After reading to students for about 15 years, Johnson decided to “retire” and spend more time with his wife. “I wanted to be able to do more things together,” he said.
When Ernestine died on Dec. 14, 2009, Johnson decided he could honor his wife of “63 years, five months and seven days” by coming out of his volunteer reading retirement. Pineview Elementary was up the road from his retirement community, and he was on the school’s doorstep when the students returned after winter break.
He’s been reading there ever since, but plans to retire again after this school year when students at Pineview move to the new Riverbank Elementary.
“He’s very funny,” says Pachae Butler, a fourth-grader at Pineview. “Every book he reads has a very good message.”
Just being there is a message for the students, which is why Johnson makes the trip to the school each Tuesday even if he’s not feeling well.
“It’s an opportunity to let children know there’s an old man who cares,” Johnson says. “I’m hoping to have some influence on their life with an understanding of God’s influence and goodness.”
Johnson doesn’t just read to the students, he talks to them.
“It’s not all about the reading. He just talks to them,” says Codee Worthy, a fourth-grade teacher at Pineview. “He’s very patient with the students. They ask questions, and sometimes the questions are off-topic. But he answers them. … They grow this bond with him. He’s honest with them. He shares his whole life.”
Johnson has shared stories about his time serving during World War II, like when he was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, when the Japanese surrendered in August 1945. The United States entered the war in December 1941 after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
“I share stories about my life,” he said.
He spent his last session, on Tuesday, talking about his life as a pastor. He’s talked about his wife, and how things were when he was younger. For example, when he went to Congaree Elementary, it was four rooms with no indoor plumbing, no air conditioning and little heat.
The children are “always so gracious and appreciative and attentive,” Johnson says. “I think they like having me here.”
After a celebration the fourth-graders had for Johnson on April 24, there can be little doubt. The students gifted Johnson with an assortment of handmade mementos, including a framed photo of students with their thumb prints, posters and a list of the “20 things we love about Mr. Johnson.” They ended the celebration with apple pie and ice cream, Johnson’s favorite dessert.
“Sometimes, I’ll go in to listen to him and I’m not in a good mood,” says Zion Fullard, a fourth-grader at Pineview. “But by the time I leave, I’m in a better mood and I feel better about myself.”
