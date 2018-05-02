Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedule

Baseball
SCHSL Playoffs
Thursday
Class 5A
Wando at Lexington, 7 p.m.
River Bluff at Dutch Fork, 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Wren at Airport, 7 p.m.
St. James at Lugoff-Elgin, 7 p.m.
Chapin at AC Flora, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Indian Land at Camden, 6:30 p.m.
Gilbert at Strom Thurmond, 6 p.m.
SCISA
Class 3A
Best-of-3 series
Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall
May 7: at Cardinal Newman
May 8: at Laurence Manning
May 10: at Cardinal Newman, if necessary
Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning
May 7: at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.
May 8: at Ben Lippen, 6 p.m.
May 10: at Laurence Manning, if necessary
Class A
Richard Winn vs. Jefferson Davis
Monday: Jefferson Davis 2, Richard Winn 1
Tuesday: Richard Winn 9, Jefferson Davis 1, series tied 1-1
Thursday: at Richard Winn
Softball
Gilbert 13, May River 7
W: Savana Rosson L: Ximenez Hitters (MR): Olivia Turpin 4-4, HR (G): Savana Rosson 2-2, 2 HRs, 3 RBI; Michaela Derrick 3-4, HR, 4 RBI; Emily Stalvey 3-4, 2 HR; Lexi Day 2-3, RBI, Gracen Chambless 1-2, HR
Lexington 9, South Florence 8
W: Allie Light Hitters (L): Sarah Gordon 2-4, Saige Stanley 2-3, Ashley Causey 2-3, Allie Light 3-3 2 HR (walk-off HR). (SF): A.Flowers 3-4, McDaniel 2-4, E Jones 2-3
Ashley Ridge 3, Dutch Fork 0
W: Katie Freeman L: Morgan Scott Hitters (AR): Anderson 1-3, Carey 1-3; Hempleton 1-2. (DF): M. Scott 2-3, Beatson 1-2; J. Price 1-2
District Championships
Wednesday
Class 5A
District V
White Knoll 3, Conway 0
District VI
Summerville 2, River Bluff 1
District VII
Lexington 9, South Florence 8
District VIII
Ashley Ridge 3, Dutch Fork 0
Class 4A
District II
Union County 11, Airport 1
District V
Colleton County 5, Chapin 4
Chapin 8, Colleton County 1
District VIII
Berkeley 5, Lugoff-Elgin 4
Class 3A
District V
Gilbert 13, May River 5
District VIII
Battery Creek 11, Swansea 0
Class 2A
District VIII
Batesburg-Leesville 2, Andrews 1
Andrews 6, Batesburg-Leesville 5 (10)
Saturday
Class 5A
Lower State
White Knoll at Summerville
Lexington at Ashley Ridge
Class 4A
Lower State
Chapin at Berkeley
Class 3A
Lower State
Battery Creek at Gilbert
Girls Soccer
Lexington 6, James Island 2
Goals (L): Megan Classer 5, Mary Katherine Waters. (JI) Candler Fontaine, Molly Conway
Dreher 4, Beaufort 0
Goals: Regan Dennis 2, Naomi Matthusen 2
Gray Collegiate 2, Barnwell 0
Goals: (GC) Kayann Glass 2.
SCHSL Playoffs
Wednesday
Class 5A
Lexington 6, James Island 2
River Bluff 5, Carolina Forest 0
Wando 4, Blythewood 0
Class 4A
Eastside 7, Airport 0
Dreher 4, Beaufort 0
Colleton County 5, Lugoff-Elgin 4
Chapin 3, Myrtle Beach 1
Hilton Head Island 3, AC Flora 1
Class 3A
Woodruff 4, Camden 1
Swansea 4, Wade Hampton 0
Bluffton 3, Brookland-Cayce 1
Bishop England 7, Gilbert 0
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville 7, Andrew Jackson 0
Gray Collegiate 2, Barnwell 0
Friday
Class 5A
Ashley Ridge at Lexington
River Bluff at Wando
Class 4A
Colleton County at Dreher
Chapin at Hilton Head Island
Class 3A
Waccamaw at Swansea
Class 2A
Batesburg-Leesville at Gray Collegiate
Boys Soccer
SCHSL Playoffs
Thursday
Class 5A
James Island at River Bluff
Spring Valley at Lexington
Dutch Fork at Socastee
Blythewood at Wando
Class 4A
Airport at Daniel
St. James at Chapin
A.C. Flora at Myrtle Beach
Dreher at Cane Bay
Class 3A
Bluffton at Gilbert
Swansea at May River
Class 2A
Cheraw at Gray Collegiate
Track & Field
Region 4-3A Meet
Girls Team Scores: Ridge View 143; Westwood 138; Richland Northeast 83.50; South Pointe 78; York 52; Lancaster 22.50
Event Winners: 100: Jasmine Brown, Westwood, 12.30; 200: Johnaida Elliscar, Ridge View, 25.21; 400: Johnaida Elliscar, Ridge View, 58.27; 800: Lauren Childers, York, 2:28; 1,600: Alanie Foster, Westwood, 5:58; 3,200: Alanie Foster, Westwood, 13:48; 100 hurdles: Shani’a Bellamy, Richland Northeast, 15.82; 400 hurdles: Shani’a Bellamy, Richland Northeast, 1:05; 4x100 relay: Westwood; 4x400 relay: Ridge View; 4x800 relay: York; High jump: Mekayla Brown, Ridge View, 4-10; Pole vault: Abby Lujan, South Pointe, 8-00; Long jump: Jasmine Brown, Westwood, 18-00; Triple jump: Mekayla Brown, Ridge View, 37-05; Shot put: Kayla Racine, Westwood, 34-06; Discus: Adisan Funke, South Pointe, 119-05
Boys Team Scores: Westwood 185; Ridge View 96; York 96; South Pointe 79; Lancaster 37; Richland Northeast 29
Event winners: Montre Miller, Westwood, 10.81; Trini Feggett, Westwood, 21.75; 400: Christian Horn, Westwood, 49.38; 800: Paul McCants, Westwood, 2:04.59; 1,600: Paul McCants, Westwood, 4:52; 3,200: Timothy White, South Pointe, 10:37; 110 hurdles: Brian Horn, Westwood, 15.63; 400 hurdles: James McKinney, South Pointe, 57.24; 4x100 relay: Westwood; 4x400 relay: Westwood; 4x800: Westwood; High jump: Syncere Simon, Westwood, 6-02; Pole vault: Will O’Cain, Richland Northeast, 11-00; Long jump: Trini Feggett, Westwood, 23-03; Triple jump: Desmond Hammonds, Ridge View, 44-08; Shot put: Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe, 53-07; Discus: Treshawn Miller, Westwood, 146-03
