Lexington's Allie Light hit two homers including a walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh as the Wildcats defeated South Florence, 9-8, in the Class 5A District VII title game.
Wednesday’s Midlands high school scoreboard, playoff schedule

By Kevin Mclendon

kmclendon@thestate.com

May 02, 2018 11:03 PM

Baseball

SCHSL Playoffs

Thursday

Class 5A

Wando at Lexington, 7 p.m.

River Bluff at Dutch Fork, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Wren at Airport, 7 p.m.

St. James at Lugoff-Elgin, 7 p.m.

Chapin at AC Flora, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Indian Land at Camden, 6:30 p.m.

Gilbert at Strom Thurmond, 6 p.m.

SCISA

Class 3A

Best-of-3 series

Cardinal Newman vs. Wilson Hall

May 7: at Cardinal Newman

May 8: at Laurence Manning

May 10: at Cardinal Newman, if necessary

Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning

May 7: at Laurence Manning, 6 p.m.

May 8: at Ben Lippen, 6 p.m.

May 10: at Laurence Manning, if necessary

Class A

Richard Winn vs. Jefferson Davis

Monday: Jefferson Davis 2, Richard Winn 1

Tuesday: Richard Winn 9, Jefferson Davis 1, series tied 1-1

Thursday: at Richard Winn

Softball

Gilbert 13, May River 7

W: Savana Rosson L: Ximenez Hitters (MR): Olivia Turpin 4-4, HR (G): Savana Rosson 2-2, 2 HRs, 3 RBI; Michaela Derrick 3-4, HR, 4 RBI; Emily Stalvey 3-4, 2 HR; Lexi Day 2-3, RBI, Gracen Chambless 1-2, HR

Lexington 9, South Florence 8

W: Allie Light Hitters (L): Sarah Gordon 2-4, Saige Stanley 2-3, Ashley Causey 2-3, Allie Light 3-3 2 HR (walk-off HR). (SF): A.Flowers 3-4, McDaniel 2-4, E Jones 2-3

Ashley Ridge 3, Dutch Fork 0

W: Katie Freeman L: Morgan Scott Hitters (AR): Anderson 1-3, Carey 1-3; Hempleton 1-2. (DF): M. Scott 2-3, Beatson 1-2; J. Price 1-2

District Championships

Wednesday

Class 5A

District V

White Knoll 3, Conway 0

District VI

Summerville 2, River Bluff 1

District VII

Lexington 9, South Florence 8

District VIII

Ashley Ridge 3, Dutch Fork 0

Class 4A

District II

Union County 11, Airport 1

District V

Colleton County 5, Chapin 4

Chapin 8, Colleton County 1

District VIII

Berkeley 5, Lugoff-Elgin 4

Class 3A

District V

Gilbert 13, May River 5

District VIII

Battery Creek 11, Swansea 0

Class 2A

District VIII

Batesburg-Leesville 2, Andrews 1

Andrews 6, Batesburg-Leesville 5 (10)

Saturday

Class 5A

Lower State

White Knoll at Summerville

Lexington at Ashley Ridge

Class 4A

Lower State

Chapin at Berkeley

Class 3A

Lower State

Battery Creek at Gilbert

Girls Soccer

Lexington 6, James Island 2

Goals (L): Megan Classer 5, Mary Katherine Waters. (JI) Candler Fontaine, Molly Conway

Dreher 4, Beaufort 0

Goals: Regan Dennis 2, Naomi Matthusen 2

Gray Collegiate 2, Barnwell 0

Goals: (GC) Kayann Glass 2.

SCHSL Playoffs

Wednesday

Class 5A

Lexington 6, James Island 2

River Bluff 5, Carolina Forest 0

Wando 4, Blythewood 0

Class 4A

Eastside 7, Airport 0

Dreher 4, Beaufort 0

Colleton County 5, Lugoff-Elgin 4

Chapin 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Hilton Head Island 3, AC Flora 1

Class 3A

Woodruff 4, Camden 1

Swansea 4, Wade Hampton 0

Bluffton 3, Brookland-Cayce 1

Bishop England 7, Gilbert 0

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville 7, Andrew Jackson 0

Gray Collegiate 2, Barnwell 0

Friday

Class 5A

Ashley Ridge at Lexington

River Bluff at Wando

Class 4A

Colleton County at Dreher

Chapin at Hilton Head Island

Class 3A

Waccamaw at Swansea

Class 2A

Batesburg-Leesville at Gray Collegiate

Boys Soccer

SCHSL Playoffs

Thursday

Class 5A

James Island at River Bluff

Spring Valley at Lexington

Dutch Fork at Socastee

Blythewood at Wando

Class 4A

Airport at Daniel

St. James at Chapin

A.C. Flora at Myrtle Beach

Dreher at Cane Bay

Class 3A

Bluffton at Gilbert

Swansea at May River

Class 2A

Cheraw at Gray Collegiate

Track & Field

Region 4-3A Meet

Girls Team Scores: Ridge View 143; Westwood 138; Richland Northeast 83.50; South Pointe 78; York 52; Lancaster 22.50

Event Winners: 100: Jasmine Brown, Westwood, 12.30; 200: Johnaida Elliscar, Ridge View, 25.21; 400: Johnaida Elliscar, Ridge View, 58.27; 800: Lauren Childers, York, 2:28; 1,600: Alanie Foster, Westwood, 5:58; 3,200: Alanie Foster, Westwood, 13:48; 100 hurdles: Shani’a Bellamy, Richland Northeast, 15.82; 400 hurdles: Shani’a Bellamy, Richland Northeast, 1:05; 4x100 relay: Westwood; 4x400 relay: Ridge View; 4x800 relay: York; High jump: Mekayla Brown, Ridge View, 4-10; Pole vault: Abby Lujan, South Pointe, 8-00; Long jump: Jasmine Brown, Westwood, 18-00; Triple jump: Mekayla Brown, Ridge View, 37-05; Shot put: Kayla Racine, Westwood, 34-06; Discus: Adisan Funke, South Pointe, 119-05

Boys Team Scores: Westwood 185; Ridge View 96; York 96; South Pointe 79; Lancaster 37; Richland Northeast 29

Event winners: Montre Miller, Westwood, 10.81; Trini Feggett, Westwood, 21.75; 400: Christian Horn, Westwood, 49.38; 800: Paul McCants, Westwood, 2:04.59; 1,600: Paul McCants, Westwood, 4:52; 3,200: Timothy White, South Pointe, 10:37; 110 hurdles: Brian Horn, Westwood, 15.63; 400 hurdles: James McKinney, South Pointe, 57.24; 4x100 relay: Westwood; 4x400 relay: Westwood; 4x800: Westwood; High jump: Syncere Simon, Westwood, 6-02; Pole vault: Will O’Cain, Richland Northeast, 11-00; Long jump: Trini Feggett, Westwood, 23-03; Triple jump: Desmond Hammonds, Ridge View, 44-08; Shot put: Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe, 53-07; Discus: Treshawn Miller, Westwood, 146-03

