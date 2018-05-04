Five-run first inning lifts Kentucky past South Carolina in softball

No. 20 Kentucky scored five times in the first inning and held on to defeat No. 12 South Carolina 7-5 in the opener of an SEC softball series Friday night at Lexington, Kentucky.
Carolina scored three runs in the top of the seventh, but the rally fell just short.
The Gamecocks dropped their first game this season when they scored three or more runs.
South Carolina (42-12, 14-8 SEC) got off to a tough start as a walk with the bases loaded was followed by a grand slam to give the Wildcats the 5-0 lead.
The Gamecocks got two runs back in the third thanks to Alyssa VanDerveer and Kennedy Clark RBIs to cut the deficit to 5-2 before Kentucky added two in the bottom of the sixth to take a 7-2 lead.
Mackenzie Boesel’s eighth home run of the season cut Kentucky's lead to 7-3 in the seventh. The home run was her 18th of her career, which is tied for ninth-most in Carolina history.
Later in the seventh, Clark and Alyssa Kumiyama plated a pair of runs to cut it to 7-5 before the Wildcats closed out the victory.
Cayla Drotar (18-5) took the loss in the circle in 5.2 innings of work.
Carolina finished the night with 10 hits.
