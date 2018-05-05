USC women's golf team peaking as NCAA regional play begins

All teams strive for peak performances at tournament time, and few attain that elusive goal more frequently than coach Kalen Anderson’s USC women’s golf team.
This year is no exception.
The Gamecocks, seeded No. 3, begin play in the NCAA’s San Francisco regional on Monday following a superb performance in the Southeastern Conference championship. USC won the 54-hole stroke-play portion of the tournament by five shots over Alabama, then advanced to the finals of match play before dropping a 3-2 decision to Arkansas. The Gamecocks’ performance is no surprise; the team has been ranked among the nation’s top 10 all season.
They won only one of eight regular-season tournaments, a record that fell short of Anderson’s expectations. “But they rose to the occasion,” the coach said.
Her teams almost always do. The Gamecocks are one of four teams to advance through a regional to the National Championship in each of the past eight years, and their record includes four regional titles. In Anderson’s 10 previous seasons, her team has reached the NCAA Championship nine times.
“I love how they have stepped up, but it’s something we expect in our program,” she said. “We take pride in how our players get better and better, and they get better because they work at it.”
Senior Ainhoa Olarra, who won the SEC individual title and earned first- team all-conference honors, is on pace to set the school’s single-season scoring average (70.8) and will finish her career ranked second in career scoring. She finished second in the 2017 Women’s British Amateur and is No. 18 among women in the world amateur rankings. Junior Marion Veysseyre (73.9) and sophomores Lois Kaye Go (72.4), Anita Uwadia (74.3) and Ana Pelaez (74.1) round out the lineup.
Go, second-team all-SEC, and Veysseyre “have been solid, very consistent, all spring, and Ana and Anita boosted their games in the SEC. We need those same performances going forward.”
The top six teams in each of four regionals advance to the NCAA Championship, set for May 18-23 in Stillwater, Okla.
The 54-hole San Francisco Regional will be played at TPC Harding Park, site of the 2009 Presidents Cup and 2015 WGC Match-Play, and the tough venue suits Anderson just fine.
“It’s a great draw,” she said. “The course is challenging, and that’s good for us. We’re better in tough conditions, and we’re going into the tournament with a lot of confidence.”
In addition to the Gamecocks, four other state teams will compete in regionals this week, all in Tallahassee, Fla. Furman is the No. 2 seed and will be joined by No. 8 Clemson, No. 14 Coastal Carolina and No. 16 College of Charleston.
Junior Alice Hewson and senior Sydney Legacy, who played on Lexington High’s powerhouse teams, lead Clemson, which finished third in the ACC Championship. Furman won the Southern Conference title and has been ranked in the top 10 all season.
Chip shots. Chris Miller, one of the keys in the development of the state’s high-profile junior golf program, is leaving the South Carolina Junior Golf Association later this month after 18 years. “It’s been great, and this is one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever made,” Miller said. “But I will be involved in a volunteer capacity and also will help in things like rules seminars.” . . . Dawn Woodard (Greer), the state’s woman player of the year multiple times, and partner Meghan Stasi (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) won a first- round match before falling in the U.S. Women Four-Ball in Tarzana, Calif. Future USC teammates Skyler Thompson (Buford, Ga.) who will join the Gamecocks in the fall, and Smith Knaffle (Murrells Inlet), a high school junior who has committed to USC’s class for 2019, dropped their opening match. Graycn Burgess (Lexington), who will play at Clemson in the fall, and Lea Venables (Simpsonville) missed qualifying for match play by one shot. . . . Four Palmetto State teams — USC Aiken, Newberry, Limestone and Lander — will compete in the NCAA Division II men’s regional Monday-Wednesday in Conover, N.C. . . . Mike Gravley (Greer) and Stan Sill (Spartanburg) joined forces to win the CGA’s Senior Four-Ball championship in Morganton, N.C.
