Seminoles win baseball series opener against Clemson in 13 innings

By Staff reports

May 05, 2018 11:04 PM

Steven Wells hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the 13th inning, and the Florida State Seminoles defeated the Clemson Tigers 3-2 in the opener of an ACC baseball series Saturday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Florida State took a 2-0 lead on a sixth-inning RBI single by Cal Raleigh and a seventh-inning home run by Reese Albert.

Clemson responded in the bottom of the seventh when Chris Williams scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Wharton.

The Tigers pulled even in the eighth when Jordan Greene scored on a single by Logan Davidson.

Florida State outhit Clemson 15-6, but stranded 15 baserunners in the game.

The teams continue the series Sunday at 4 p.m.

