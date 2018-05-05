Seminoles win baseball series opener against Clemson in 13 innings

Steven Wells hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the 13th inning, and the Florida State Seminoles defeated the Clemson Tigers 3-2 in the opener of an ACC baseball series Saturday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Florida State took a 2-0 lead on a sixth-inning RBI single by Cal Raleigh and a seventh-inning home run by Reese Albert.
Clemson responded in the bottom of the seventh when Chris Williams scored on a sacrifice fly by Drew Wharton.
The Tigers pulled even in the eighth when Jordan Greene scored on a single by Logan Davidson.
Florida State outhit Clemson 15-6, but stranded 15 baserunners in the game.
The teams continue the series Sunday at 4 p.m.
