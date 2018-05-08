Nuclear fuel and safety: Atomic fuel plant troubles bring feds to Columbia

Since inspectors found potentially unsafe levels of uranium building up at a nuclear fuel plant in 2016, a handful of atomic safety violations have been found at the Westinghouse facility southeast of Columbia.
But overall, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is encouraged that Westinghouse has made the 49-year-old fuel factory safer for the public and for its 1,000 employees, federal officials said after a meeting Tuesday night in Columbia.
"We're seeing good behavior, and their management is reinforcing that,'' said Thomas Vukovinsky, a senior inspector with the NRC. "It's going to take a little time, improving the safety culture, but they are on the right path.''
Westinghouse has been under the microscope since inspectors discovered elevated amounts of uranium in an air pollution control device in 2016. That sparked an in-depth review that year by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission of operations at the plant.
The buildup of uranium could have caused a small burst of radiation and endangered workers in the immediate vicinity. The NRC has begun inspecting the plant more frequently to look for mistakes similar to the one that allowed the uranium build up. In 2017, the NRC conducted roughly four times the inspections that another nuclear fuel plant would be subject to, Vukovinsky said.
Westinghouse, which is currently seeking to renew its NRC operating license, has said its own safety controls weren't adequate in 2016 and has since made a concerted effort to change that. The company now encourages workers to report any potential safety problems, rewarding employees for bringing concerns to the forefront, said Mike Annacone, who was hired to straighten out problems at the facility on Bluff Road.
The company also has spent money upgrading equipment and routinely double-checks to make sure systems are operated safely, he said. Annacone declined to say how much money the company has been spent on upgrades at the plant, but he said the amount is considerable. The air pollution control device where uranium had built up has operated effectively for the past 18 months, the company says.
"I have not had a (financial need) that was not supported by our company,'' Annacone said. "That's important. Our company has been going through bankruptcy and recovering from bankruptcy, and through that entire time period, we've been fully supported with what we need to move the plant forward.''
Despite the efforts, problems have surfaced since 2016.
Most recently, the NRC found an instance in which Westinghouse failed to document its efforts to prevent a small radiation burst from occurring at the plant. Vukovinsky called the violation a paperwork error.
In 2017, the company had two other minor violations related to an air pollution device. In one case, inspections determined that a safety system to prevent water from accumulating in duct work failed.
Recent troubles at the Bluff Road plant follow problems the company encountered in 2004. At the time, the NRC fined the company $24,000 after finding a buildup of uranium in an incinerator.
The Bluff Road fuel plant was constructed in 1969 and today employs about 1,000 people. It is in a rural part of southeastern Richland County between Interstate 77 and Congaree National Park. The fuel plant, one of only a handful in the United States, makes fuel assemblies for nuclear power plants across the country.
Westinghouse, headquartered in Pennsylvania, is the same company that has been blamed for the failure of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County. The company was the project's chief contractor, but filed bankruptcy last year. Power companies SCE&G and Santee Cooper spent $9 billion on the project before walking away last July.
