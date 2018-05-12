GolfNotes 0513

With three freshmen in the five-man lineup and the most decorated player absent for three spring tournaments, Clemson’s men’s golf team seemed destined to face growing pains.
But any concerns turned out to be wasted worry. The Tigers rolled along just fine — two wins and three seconds in their spring tournaments — and head into the NCAA Regional this week in Bryan, Texas, with confidence.
Surprised?
“Not really,” said Larry Penley, the Hall of Fame coach who has guided the Tigers into the regionals in each of his 35 seasons. “We’ve been solid.”
The Tigers’ lineup includes junior Bryson Nimmer, sophomore Doc Redman and freshman Turk Pettit, Colby Patton and Kyle Cottam. Clemson played three events while Redman, the U.S. Amateur champion, competed in the Masters and two PGA Tour tournaments.
“We’ll be better in the long run playing those tournaments without Doc,” Penley said. “Doc stayed very involved while he was away, calling every day and talking to the guys. And I’ve told Bryson time and again, he’s the unsung hero, the glue that holds the team together.”
Nimmer has six top-10 finishes in the Tigers’ nine tournaments. Pettit has five, Cottam three and Patton two. Redman has two in five college starts — and, incidentally, made the cut in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational and the RBC Heritage.
“This is the youngest team I’ve had since 1989-90, but that team also had two seniors,” Penley said. “The freshmen obviously have talent, but they had to adjust to college in terms of academics, time management and such. Pettit was ready to play from the start; the other freshmen need a little time.
“Inexperience has hurt us a couple of times. We had caught Georgia Tech in the ACC (tournament), then handed them (the championship) with some late mistakes. But we have to be pleased overall with where we are. We will have to play well in the regional, and I think we’re ready to step onto the big stage.”
“The Big Stage” is the regional hosted by Texas A&M at the Tradition Club, a Jack Nicklaus design that will play about 7,100 yards.
“I’ve never seen the course, and all I know in advance is what we’ve found out on the internet,” Penley said. “The course is relatively flat, and we should expect the wind to blow. There was a college tournament on the course in April and the scores were high. Oklahoma State (the nation’s top- ranked team) won at 5 over par, and nobody in a very good field was close.”
The 54-hole regionals run Monday-Wednesday with the top five teams from each of six sites advancing to the NCAA Championship, set for May 25- 30 in Stillwater, Okla.
Advancing “would bring back some great memories,” said Penley, whose 2003 Tigers won the national title on Oklahoma State’s Karsten Creek Course in Stillwater.
South Carolina’s Gamecocks, who have struggled to find consistency this season, will also be in the Bryan Regional. Coach Bill McDonald’s squad is ranked 38th nationally and seeded seventh in the regional.
Coastal Carolina will compete in the Kissimmee, Fla., regional. College of Charleston golfer Michael Sass will play as an individual in the Bryan tournament.
Chip shots. Two of the top golfers in USC history, Katelyn Dambaugh among the women and Matt NeSmith among the men, advanced in U.S. Open qualifying last week. Dambaugh, now in her first year on the LPGA tour, earned a berth in the U.S. Women’s Open in sectional qualifying in Atlanta. NeSmith, currently competing in mini-tour pro events, moved to sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open in local competition at Columbia CC. USC freshman Andrew Spiegler and former Erskine player Brad Moore, now a pro, also advanced at Columbia CC. ... Fred Layman III has been named director of operations at the Windermere Club. Layman, a veteran in the sports hospitality industry, will lead efforts to enhance public relations, membership sales and retention. ... Newberry golfer Carlos Leandro qualified to compete as an individual in the NCAA Division II national tournament. ... Famed turfgrass scientist Bert McCarty, professor of horticulture at Clemson, has been named recipient of the Carolinas Golf Course Superintendents Association’s Distinguished Service Award.
