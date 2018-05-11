No. 8 Clemson baseball drops home game against Austin Peay

Clemson slugger Seth Beer hit his 16th home run of the season and his 50th of his career, but it was not enough as the eighth-ranked Tigers dropped a nonconference game against Austin Peay, falling 6-3 Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
The Tigers had won 11 of 12 games before falling to Austin Peay on Friday night.
Clemson falls to 37-13 with the loss, while Austin Peay improves to 30-20.
Austin Peay scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings as Garrett Kueber and Kyle Wilson had RBI singles in the first and Bobby Head and Garrett Giovannelli hit solo homers in the second.
The Governors went on to score five runs on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings against Tigers starter Jacob Hennessy (4-3).
The Tigers cut the lead to 4-2 in the third inning on a two-run homer by Seth Beer, but Austin Peay increased its lead to 5-2 in the top of the fourth on Head’s RBI double.
Sam Hall responded with an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning to make the score 5-3, but that would be all of the scoring until Austin Peay added an insurance run in the ninth on a Parker Phillips solo homer.
Clemson brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, but slugger Chris Williams, who has 14 homers and a team-high 51 RBIs, flied out to center to end the game.
The Tigers finished with 12 hits but stranded 10 runners and committed a pair of errors.
Logan Davidson and Kyle Wilkie each had three hits, while Beer and Jordan Greene each added two.
Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m.
