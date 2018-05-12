USC men's and women's tennis teams advance in NCAA Tournament

No. 10 South Carolina women's tennis (21-6) punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season after sweeping No. 23 Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday at the Carolina Tennis Center.
Similar to Friday's first round match against Quinnipiac, the Gamecocks won the doubles point in two straight matches and garnered singles victories in straight sets from Rachel Rohrabacher, Paige Cline and Megan Davies.
The Gamecocks went 10-0 on a perfect weekend at home, without surrendering a match in doubles or singles. Prior to this season and last season, the last time the Gamecocks made back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 was in 1982 and 1983, the first two years of the tournament.
The Gamecocks next will travel to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. South Carolina will face No. 7 Georgia at noon on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the No. 29 South Carolina men’s team (19-8) opened NCAA Tournament play with a 4-1 win against Old Dominion (19-7) to secure a spot in Sunday’s round of the 32. The Gamecocks, who will play top-ranked Wake Forest at 2 p.m. in the final match of the Winston-Salem Regional, have won three consecutive first-round matches in the NCAA Tournament.
Comments