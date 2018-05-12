Clemson baseball routs Austin Peay to even series

Brooks Crawford struck out a career-high 10 batters and Logan Davidson went 3-for-3 with a homer, two doubles, four RBIs, four runs, two walks and two steals to lead Clemson to a 10-1 victory against Austin Peay at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers, who evened the series 1-1, improved to 38-13, while the Governors dropped to 30-21. It was also Monte Lee's 400th career victory as a head coach.
Crawford (7-2) earned his sixth win in his past seven starts by yielding four hits, one run and no walks with 10 strikeouts, the most by a Tiger in 2018, in 6 2/3 innings. Crawford, whose previous career-high strikeout total was five, also allowed just one Governor to advance past second base. Carson Spiers pitched the final 2 1/3 innings to record his fourth save.
Davidson led off the first inning with his 11th homer of the season to extend his hitting streak to 12 games. Davidson scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third inning, then Davidson laced a run-scoring double in the fifth inning. In the seventh inning, Kyle Wilkie, who earlier extended his hitting streak to 17 games, laced a run-scoring double, the only hit in Clemson's four-run frame. The Tigers added three runs in the eighth inning, highlighted by Davidson's two-run double.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. Sunday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during pregame festivities.
Comments