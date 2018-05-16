Summerville mom's murder to be featured on network TV series

On Tuesday, true-crime network Investigation Discovery will recount the murder of Ashley Pegram in Summerville on the series "Web of Lies."
In 2015, 28-year-old Pegram — a mother of three who lived with her own mother — went on a date with a man she met online who referred to himself as Emoney Bon. However, the morning after their date, there was no sign of Pegram.
In August 2016, Edward Bonilla of Hanahan was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Pegram, whose body was found in a wooded area a month after she went missing.
The "Web of Lies" episode featuring Pegram's murder will air at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Investigation Discovery.
Comments