Sparkling collegiate career comes to an end for USC's Keenan Huskey

Then: South Carolina men’s golf coach Bill McDonald recalls junior golfer Keenan Huskey, who needed a driver, hybrid, chip and a putt to compete with — and often outduel — the longer hitters in his competitions.
Now: McDonald sees a polished golfer who just completed his college eligibility with a flock of all-star honors to his credit and ranks among the finest performers in the Gamecocks’ annals.
Huskey, a Greenville native, provided the Carolina program with numerous moments to remember, but two will always be special to his coach.
“In 2016, when Keenan was a sophomore and we qualified for match play (in the NCAA Championship), I sent him out first,” McDonald said. “Even with three seniors on the team, I wanted him to hit that first shot.”
Huskey did, a 300-yard blast with a 3-wood that split the fairway.
Then, on Monday in what would be his final college tournament, Huskey made a hole-in-one on his second hole in the NCAA Regional in Bryan, Texas.
How did he celebrate?
“He gave his mom a hug and a Mother’s Day card,” McDonald said. “That says a lot about him as a person.”
Even though bigger and stronger youngsters outdrove Huskey early in his junior day, he made up for his lack of distance with his putter. “A 4- or 5- footer is a tap-in for him,” the coach said. “I tell people he’s the best putter I’ve seen inside of 20 feet or so.”
Huskey developed physically and reeled off a series of high-profile junior victories; his four-shot triumph in the 2012 CGA Juniors convinced McDonald he wanted the left-hander in the Carolina lineup. He kept winning in college, collecting four individual titles, and his 71.7 career scoring average ranks second in the USC record book.
Huskey joined a veteran team in the fall of 2014 and played only three tournaments that season. “But he’s so competitive and worked so hard and had such confidence,” McDonald said. “It’s almost as if he were saying, ‘you’re a fool for not playing me.’ ”
Then, after his freshman year as if to prove his point, Huskey shot 19-under-par and routed the field in the 2015 South Carolina Amateur at Greenville Country Club’s famed Chanticleer Course.
He played his final three years, focusing on improving his short irons and wedge game. The results, the coach said, speak for themselves.
“Keenan is one of those special kids you feel like you have a bond with,” McDonald said. “I would walk with him (in tournaments) and we’d talk. We would talk about anything and everything. Then, when it was ‘go time,’ he was ready and focused.”
His senior season did not end in the way the Gamecocks envisioned after a strong fall and Huskey’s individual victory in the spring opener. The top five teams in each regional advance to the NCAA Championship, and the Gamecocks finished seventh in Texas.
"As a team, we never hit our stride during the spring,” McDonald said. “We would make a mistake at the wrong time.”
McDonald does not like to ponder the future without Huskey in his lineup, but he loves Huskey’s future.
“He’s really physically gifted and has an unbelievable upside in golf,” the coach said. “He’s got plenty of length, and there are no holes in his game.”
Chip shots. Former Clemson stars Cody Proveaux (Lexington) and DJ Trahan (Mt. Pleasant) joined Tommy Schaff (Ridgeland) and Matt Oquinn in advancing to U.S. Open sectional qualifying in local competition at Belfair Plantation in Bluffton. In other local qualifying, Spencer Skiff (Aiken) and Nathan Stamey (Bluffton) moved into the sectionals at Pinewild CC in Pinehurst, N.C. and Christian Salzer (Sumter/N.C. State) advanced at River Landing CC in Wallace, N.C. ... Practice round and daily tournament ticket applications for the 2019 Masters are available at www.masters.com. Tickets will be awarded by random selection. ... Fort Jackson’s 101 st Birthday Golf Tournament, part of the installation-wide celebration, will be held June 8 at Fort Jackson GC. The event is open to both FJGC members and nonmembers. Enter at www.fortjacksonmwr.com or call the pro shop at 803- 787-4437. ... Playing in his first SCGA Senior Championship, Rich Weston (Pawleys Island) won the title by nine shots in the rain-shortened event at the Patriot GC in Ninety Six.
