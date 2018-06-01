As college tuition soars, USC spends millions on mostly empty private plane

On August 1, 2016, five university officials boarded the University of South Carolina's airplane. They reclined on leather seats custom embroidered with the university's logo as the two, 1,000-horsepower propellers lifted the 5-ton airplane off the runway at Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens airport in Columbia.
Twelve minutes and $400 later, the five administrators arrived at their destination: Aiken, S.C.
The plane, funded by students' tuition and fees, saved university officials about 30 minutes but cost 11 times as much as driving, according to The State's analysis of flight logs and cost estimates. This was one of many examples The State found where the university could have saved money buying plane tickets, driving or owning a smaller plane.
At a time when the cost to attend USC continues to rise — and as the university argues the state doesn't give it enough money — USC is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars per year on private plane trips where most seats are empty and costs are higher than other travel options.
In the past five years, USC has spent $1.97 million to fly and maintain the private plane it uses for administrative travel, records show.
"It's the most efficient use of staff time...It helps us raise money. It helps us get grant funding," USC spokesman Wes Hickman said. "Being able to travel quickly in-state comes in handy."
But state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland, was incredulous to learn how the university uses its private plane. He compared USC's use of a plane to General Motors flying its private plane to Washington, D.C., during the Great Recession to ask for a bailout.
"It's hard for me to see them flying around on a plane saying we don't fund them while they burden students with tens, sometimes, hundreds, of thousands of dollars in debt," said Finlay, who sits on the S.C. House panel that decides funding for colleges and universities. "My next call will be to them asking what planet they think they're on," he said of USC's administrators.
Finlay noted that S.C. House speaker Jay Lucas attends political meetings throughout the state and does not take the state's plane to those meetings. Instead, Lucas drives, said Finlay, which Lucas' spokeswoman Caroline Delleney confirmed.
Asked what he would have the university do instead, Finlay said, "Drive — like the rest of us."
USC has two planes, both 9-seat Beechcraft King Air 350s. The King Air 350 is a "great workhorse plane," said Nick Copley, the president of SherpaReport, an online guide to private aviation. It's "well-built, (and will) last a long time."
USC's second plane is dedicated for athletic use, but the administrative plane is often also used for athletics and recruiting, flight logs show. USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said the athletics department uses the administrative plane when the athletics plane is already in use or is undergoing maintenance. When the plane is used for athletics, Hickman said, it is paid for through the athletics budget, not from tuition revenue as other flights are.
The most common use of the plane is for fundraising, followed by athletics, flight logs show.
It's typical for universities to have airplanes, and it's nothing new at USC. The university has had multiple planes since at least the 1980s, said Jim Hamilton, who ran the Columbia airport now named after him.
The King Air 350 USC uses for administrative travel is a 1991 model the university foundation bought for $2 million in 2003, Hickman said. In 2013, the university's charitable foundation sold it to the university for $1, he said.
University spokesman Jeff Stensland said the plane quickly pays for itself.
"The university airplane allows for flexible and reliable scheduling of meetings with key donors and officials from federal agencies," Stensland wrote in an email. "As you know, external funding is extremely important for university operations, supporting research, scholarships for students, faculty teaching and facilities. In FY 2017 alone, USC brought in a record $253.6 million in sponsored research award funding and $133 million in private donations."
The plane also helps the university's top officials attend more events and raise more money, USC argues.
"It's a huge time-saver," said Larry Evans, who pilots the university's athletics plane. "Look at I-20. It's a mess."
Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, agrees. He said if the university uses its private plane to avoid staying overnight waiting for a commercial flight the next day, it could save them money.
"It may be a good deal for them if they fly there and fly back," Scott said. "Time is money."
USC Student Body President Taylor Wright said he thinks the university's use of the plane is money well spent.
"I think it's pretty important our administration can move around pretty quickly," Wright said. "I have no issue with it, especially if it's helping students."
Efficiency
USC's 9-seat King Air 350 is often empty and frequently flies within 150 miles of Columbia.
For example, on February 14, 2018, the university's private plane took USC president Harris Pastides from Columbia to Kingstree. The 18-minute flight cost $610 but saved Pastides, the only passenger, roughly an hour compared to driving. By contrast, driving would have cost only $51, according to flight records and cost estimates.
The stated purpose of the flight was "development," a term Hickman said usually refers to fundraising.
More than one in five of USC's flights in the past five years have been from one South Carolina airport to another in the Palmetto State. Many of those destinations — Allendale, Barnwell, Clemson, Charleston, Greenville, Florence, Spartanburg and Walterboro — are two hours or less by car, according to Google Maps.
"What does the university administration need a plane for?" asked Ashley Landess, president of the S.C. Policy Council, a limited-government think-tank based in Columbia. "What is so important that a university administrator needs to reach a place in 30 minutes instead of an hour and 30? I can't think of anything."
Flying is most efficient when the plane is full, but the university plane has been full for just three of its 867 flights over the past five years. One in five of those flights had no passengers at all. Those flights were for maintenance, training or repositioning the plane to another airport to pick up passengers, flight logs show.
Of the 671 flights with passengers, the average flight had 3.4 passengers and lasted 72 minutes. Of those, 28 percent lasted less than a half-hour. USC's website calls for passengers to arrive at Jim Hamilton-LB Owens airport 20 minutes early before boarding a plane, cutting down the amount of time saved on short trips.
USC's administrative plane logs roughly 200 flight hours per year, which is at the low end of the amount of time most private plane owners spend flying, Copley said.
USC's two-plane fleet has more passenger capacity than the state government's planes. The state owns a King Air 350 and a smaller Beechcraft King Air C90. With six seats, the C90 has enough space to accommodate 88 percent of all flights taken on USC's private plane — and 94 percent on in-state flights — while costing 21 percent less per hour to operate, according to flight logs and cost estimates.
This is similar to Clemson University's fleet. Clemson has a jet, which is more expensive to operate than a 350, but also a C90 for shorter flights with fewer passengers, according to the university's website.
Hickman said it would not save money for USC to sell its King Air 350 in favor of a smaller plane, such as a C90, since the plane it currently owns has already been paid for.
Executive flights
USC has policies to keep flights efficient, but top executives get a pass, records show.
University policy calls for a minimum of three passengers on each flight, yet 44 percent of non-maintenance or training flights had only one or two passengers.
Of the passengers on exempt flights, 32 percent were USC president Harris Pastides; 30 percent were for athletic personnel; and the remaining 38 percent were administrative staff, academic staff, donors or other passengers.
On average, flights with one person were 13 minutes shorter than all flights and were more likely to be from one in-state airport to another, flight logs show.
Hickman said the plane is used for situations — such as commencement throughout USC's 19 statewide locations — where it is not practical for the university to plan commercial flights in advance. However, The State's review of flight logs show many of the flights are to meetings, conferences, or other events held near large airports and are planned weeks or months in advance.
For example, on August 2, 2016, USC flew Harris Pastides, the only passenger, on the university's private plane to Indianapolis for an NCAA Board of Directors meeting. Those meetings are often planned months in advance. The August 2018 meeting is already scheduled with a date, location and time.
USC administrators have also taken the private plane to high-profile sports games or events. That includes: the 2018 Outback Bowl in Tampa, the 2017 NCAA Women's Soccer Championships in Orlando, the 2016 Women's Basketball SEC Finals in Jacksonville, Florida, the 2015 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., and the 2013 Basketball Hall of Fame Induction in Springfield, Massachusetts, flight records show.
Cost
Much like a car, USC's cost to operate a plane is more than the sticker price and fuel costs. Hangar rentals, airplane parking fees, insurance, the two pilots' combined $146,720 annual salaries, pilot training and maintenance factor into the total cost, records show. All things considered, it costs USC $2,033.38 per hour to operate the plane, according to a cost breakdown USC provided.
The expense especially adds up on long flights with few passengers. For example, USC's private plane took Harris Pastides and his wife Patricia from Columbia to Dallas, Texas, on December 15, 2016 for "development and alumni events," flight logs show. The cost to operate the private plane on the three-hour, 42-minute flight is $7,500, but if the Pastides' had purchased commercial airlines tickets from Columbia Metropolitan Airport — whose average ticket costs $459.54, determined by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics — the total, one-way cost would be $919.08. In this case, flying on the private plane coast eight times as much as buying a plane ticket.
Even for mid-range flights with a full plane, traveling on a commercial airlines would be cheaper, records and cost estimates show.
On March 2014, Harris Pastides, his wife and seven other USC officials took the plane on a one-hour, 18-minute trip from Charleston to Manassas, Virginia. It cost an estimated $2,643.39 to fly the private plane one-way. But if those passengers had purchased commercial airlines tickets at the national average cost of $247 the total, one-way cost would be $2,223.
If USC bought plane tickets for every one of its 2,284 passengers in the last five years, while only flying from Columbia Metropolitan Airport — whose average ticket costs $459.54 — it would cost roughly half as much as owning and operating the private plane, The State's analysis found.
"Tuition is skyrocketing at this university," Landess said of USC. "They don't seem to think they need to cut costs over there."
How we did this analysis:
The State downloaded five years of USC's flight logs posted on the school's website, converted the files into a spreadsheet and identified trends. The five-year cost to operate the plane was based on an average hourly cost, provided by USC, multiplied by the total number of flight hours in the last five years, 970.1. USC's hourly cost to operate the plane was lower than several estimates provided by Aircraft Cost Calculator, LLC, an online resource that provides a breakdown of owning an operating a plane. However, those estimates were not used in this analysis. We estimated the cost of road travel based on a 2017 AAA report that estimates the cost to operate a minivan, including gas, insurance, depreciation, maintenance, etc. at $.61 per mile. We measured the number of miles between LB Owens airport and the destination city using Google Maps and multiplied the shortest route times $.61 per mile. Searchable database designed by Emily Bohatch.
