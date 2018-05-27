Flood watch in effect for the Midlands ahead of heavy rains

Subtropical Storm Alberto will remain west of the Midlands area, but forecasters say the system will still bring heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding overnight Sunday heading into the Memorial Day holiday.
Bands of heavy rain Sunday night could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the Midlands area, with some areas possibly seeing more, according to John Quagliariello, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.
"It is somewhat associated with Alberto," he said. "We're thinking there's going to be a band of heavier rain that moves in at some point this evening and overnight tonight, and with that we'll see some pretty intense rainfall."
The heavy rain could cause flash flooding and river flooding overnight and later on in the week, forecasters say. The entire Midlands area is under a flood watch until 8 a.m. Monday.
High overall chances of rain will remain for the Memorial Day holiday Monday, Quagliariello said. The Midlands area can expect scattered thunderstorms and showers, particularly in the afternoon.
"It's certainly not a reason to cancel any plans, based on what we're seeing," Quagliariello said. "It might be completely dry in one location, then just a couple miles down the road they're experiencing some heavy rainfall."
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Monday. The subtropical system will bring a low potential for a brief, isolated tornado on Monday and possibly Tuesday, Quagliariello said.
