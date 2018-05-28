Tropical storm makes for rainy week in Columbia

The gloomy weather that put a damper on outdoor activities over the Memorial Day weekend is expected to last several more days in South Carolina as Tropical Storm Alberto moves from the Gulf of Mexico toward the Midwest.
Alberto isn’t taking a bead on the Carolinas, but the storm has stirred up enough moisture to make for rainy and soggy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.
A flash flood watch remains in effect through Monday night in parts of the state. Locally heavy rain can be expected throughout Memorial Day. Rivers are expected to rise later in the week because of rainfall in the Upstate.
“We are under this tropical-like influence and that is not going to really breakdown this pattern for at least the better part of this week,’’ said Al Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia.
The showery weather made for a dark and damp Memorial Day, the official start of the summer tourist season for vacationers heading to Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head Island or Charleston beaches.
Thursday looks like the first day South Carolina could experience more than spotty appearances from the sun.
“As far as a nice sunny day overall, at the earliest, Thursday or Friday could be a little bit more sunny overall,’’ Moore said.
But long-term forecasts show the chance of showers remain into the weekend. Alberto could wind up dropping back down the Atlantic seaboard from the northeast by the weekend, he said.
Moore said the rainy weather late this month is expected to push the Columbia area past its average precipitation for May, typically one of the state’s driest months.
Overall, Columbia is about 4 inches below its normal precipitation for this time of the year, statistics show. On average, the Columbia area receives nearly 45 inches of rain annually.
