Road rage leads to gun being pulled, racial slurs thrown in SC drive-thru, cops say

A road rage incident led to a man pulling a gun and shouting racial slurs at people in the drive-thru of a South Carolina restaurant, according to police.
The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday at the Church's Chicken on North Church Street in Spartanburg, according to a Spartanburg Police Department incident report.
The manager of the restaurant, which was locked when officers arrived, told police a man "came through the drive-thru and began yelling racial slurs," the police report states.
While the man was yelling slurs, the manager saw him grab a handgun and "rack it back," police said. The man then drove away.
Two people standing outside the restaurant told police they were driving on North Church Street when the same man had road rage with them and followed them to the restaurant, the report states. They went inside while the driver went through the drive-thru.
The two people heard the manager say that the man had a gun, and they returned to their vehicle, police said. They tried to follow him after he left the restaurant to get a tag number, but the man was running red lights.
It was not clear in the report if the man's racial slurs were directed at the employees or the people from the original road rage incident.
The restaurant manager told police the suspect frequents the restaurant, and that she would notify police the next time he comes.
Comments