Sanford's concession in 1st District ends era for SC's 'comeback kid'

Rep. Mark Sanford (R-S.C.), who is being challenged in a primary, with supporters on primary day in Mt. Pleasant, S.C., June 12, 2018. In a strikingly personal last-minute intervention against a lawmaker of his own party, President Donald Trump attacked Sanford on Tuesday and urged voters to support the woman who is trying to unseat him in the day’s primary. (Hunter McRae/The New York Times) HUNTER MCRAE NYT