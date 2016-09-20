Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
A FINE AFFAIR will be 6:30-10:30 p.m. Thursday at DoubleTree of Columbia, 2100 Bush River Road. Tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple at www.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald Charities of Columbia.
HELICOPTER GOLF BALL DROP will be 10:30-11 a.m. Friday at the Members Club at Woodcreek, 301 Club Ridge Road, Elgin. A helicopter will drop 1,000 golf balls onto the driving range; the numbered ball landing in or closest to the hole wins $1,000. You do not have to be present to win. Golf balls are $10 apiece or six for $50 at www.eventbrite.com or (803) 254-0118. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald Charities of Columbia.
FRIENDS OF THE IRMO BRANCH LIBRARY FALL BOOK SALE will be 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the Irmo Branch Library, 6251 St. Andrews Road. www.facebook.com/FriendsoftheIrmoBranchLibrary
PALMETTO PEANUT BOIL will be Saturday on the 2900 block of Devine Street. The family-friendly event includes live music and food. Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Animal Mission and the Ronald McDonald House. www.palmettopeanutboil.com
VOLUNTEER
BIRTHRIGHT OF COLUMBIA will begin training for office volunteers to provide one-on-one assistance to women facing an unplanned or problem pregnancy at 6 p.m. Tuesday and the next two Tuesdays at the office, 1405 Gregg St. Birthright of Columbia is a pro-life emergency pregnancy service staffed by volunteers. (803) 543-8144; hankbirthright@gmail.com
TRAIL CLEANUP will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Fort Jackson passage of the Palmetto Trail, 5360 Leesburg Road. Register at palmettoconservation.org
HISTORIC COLUMBIA will train new volunteers 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday at Seibels House, 1601 Richland St. Volunteers will receive additional training as they choose their roles within the organization. Volunteers also receive a 15 percent discount on gift shop purchases, free admission to historic house museums for themselves and their immediate family members, free or reduced rates to attend Historic Columbia functions, a free subscription to the “Historically Speaking” newsletter and more. Sign up at www.historiccolumbia.org.
COOPERATIVE MINISTRY seeks volunteer tax preparers for the 2017 tax season. (803) 799-0935; jgrote@coopmin.org
SPECIAL OLYMPICS SOUTH CAROLINA seeks volunteers for the State Fall Games to be held Nov. 4-6 in Greenville. Sign up at www.so-sc.org.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes through word of mouth, social media, email or by hitting the streets with their foster pet. Ambassadors will process adoptions themselves, returning adoption applications to Columbia Animal Services. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Chapin High School, 300 Columbia Ave., Chapin; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Columbia Parking Services, 820 Washington St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Department of Motor Vehicles, 10311 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Columbia International Universiity, 7435 Monticello Road; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Keenan High School, 361 Pisgah Church Road; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday at Airport High School, 1315 Boston Ave., West Columbia; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Westwood High School, 180 Turkey Farm Road, Blythewood; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the Kershaw County School District Office, 2029 W. DeKalb St., Camden; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Wiley Kennedy Family Life Center at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1028 Eastman St.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Camden FireFest, 420 Broad St., Camden; 11:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Sunday at Lake Murray Baptist Church, 1001 U.S. 378 West, Lexington; 1-6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2496 S.C. 773, Pomaria. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Liberty on the Lake, 1602 Marina Road, Irmo. A representative from Sistercare will speak about its services. Make luncheon reservations at (803) 750-6695 or www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com.
ACTIVE AGING WEEK CAMPAIGN at Atria Forest Lake, 4405 Forest Drive, include these speakers:
▪ Jenelle Tinsman, regional director of Fox Rehabilitation’s South Carolina Central Office, 2 p.m. Monday.
▪ Dr. Tray Dunaway, an endoscopist with Carolina Colonoscopy Center, 3:30 p.m. Monday.
▪ Lyssa Harvey, parent coach and owner of the Art and Play Center of South Carolina, which focuses on counseling children, adolescents and families, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
▪ Dot Goodwin, artist and art director of the Downtown Camden Guild, Tuesday.
RSVP to (803) 790-9800.
COLUMBIA URBAN LEAGUE AND GOODWILL JOB FAIR will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln St. Free and open to the public. Those who attend a job fair prep course – 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Goodwill Job Connection, 2119 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia – may enter the job fair at 9 a.m. (803) 331-6298; jcmidlands@goodwillsc.org
FREE INFERTILITY SEMINAR will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbia Mariott, 1200 Hampton St. Coastal Fertility Specialists’ reproductive endocrinologists will discuss causes of infertility and new techniques to overcome it. Every couple who attends will receive a certificate for a free new patient consultation and ultrasound valued at $250. Registration is free at (843) 883-5800.
SENIOR CENTER MONTH EVENTS at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle, include:
▪ USC Pharmacy blood pressure checks, 9 a.m.-noon and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is free at info@louriecentersc.com or (803) 779-1971, ext. 12.
▪ Senior Center Month Lecture: “How to Manage Your Blood Pressure,” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday. Patti Fabel of Medicine Mart Pharmacy in West Columbia will discuss how to manage blood pressure through lifestyle changes. Registration is free at info@louriecentersc.com or (803) 779-1971, ext. 12.
SEEDS OF HOPE FARMERS MARKETS are available at the following times and locations:
▪ 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays until October at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. (803) 779-1971
▪ 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays until October at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St. (803) 256-8383
All Seeds of Hope farmers markets accept WIC supplemental nutrition and Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.
