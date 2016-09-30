Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
GREENVIEW MUSIC FESTIVAL will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Greenview Park, 6700 David St. Performers include the S.O.S. Band, Terence Young, Tommy Ellison’s Legendary Singing Stars, Preston and Weston featuring Sandra Simmons, John Lakin & Band of Worshippers and Minister Wesley Scott. No outside food, coolers or umbrellas. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit the Greenview Reunion Foundation’s scholarship fund.
VOLUNTEER
CITY OF COLUMBIA ELECTION COMMISSION is accepting applications to fill a vacancy. Applications, available at www.columbiasc.net/boards-commissions, are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 7. (803) 545-3546; cjbelton@columbiasc.net
COOPERATIVE MINISTRY seeks volunteer tax preparers for the 2017 tax season. (803) 799-0935; jgrote@coopmin.org
SPECIAL OLYMPICS SOUTH CAROLINA seeks volunteers for the State Fall Games to be held Nov. 4-6 in Greenville. Sign up at www.so-sc.org.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes through word of mouth, social media, email or by hitting the streets with their foster pet. Ambassadors will process adoptions themselves, returning adoption applications to Columbia Animal Services. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday at Wilson Financial Group, 111 Columbia Ave., Chapin; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Ashland United Methodist Church, 2600 Ashland Road; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Red Bank Baptist Church, 120 Community Drive, Lexington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Kershaw County Hospital, 1315 Roberts St., Camden; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at S.C. Department of Natural Resources, 1000 Assembly St.; 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Richland, 3301 Harden St.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Spirax Sarco, 1150 Northpoint Blvd., Blythewood; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Health Parkridge, 400 Parkridge Drive. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
SPRINGDALE’S NIGHT OUT will be 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 2915 Platt Springs Road, Springdale. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite superheroes. The event includes barbecue, face painting, balloon art, a bounce house and performances and demonstrations. Admission is free. (803) 794-5411
SILENT WITNESS CEREMONY will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the south side steps of the State House, 1100 Gervais St. Attorney General Alan Wilson will read the names of each fatal victim of domestic violence from 2015 as life-size silhouettes are places on the State House steps. An additional silhouette represents unknown victims. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
