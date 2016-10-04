Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
COPS ON TOP OF DOUGHNUT SHOPS will be Wednesday through Friday at Krispy Kreme locations at 6614 Garners Ferry Road; 110 Clemson Road; 1200 Knox Abbott Drive; and 5594-A Sunset Blvd., Lexington. Officers with Richland and Lexington counties’ sheriff’s departments and the Columbia Police Department will collect donations for Special Olympics South Carolina.
HEART ’N SOUL DINNER AND DANCE FOR HARVEST HOPE FOOD BANK will be 6-10 p.m. Friday 10/7 at The Hall at Senate’s End, 320 Senate St. Doors open at 6 p.m.; music and dancing will be 7-10 p.m. Reservations are $30 per person at heartnsoulband.org, eventbrite.com or (803) 338-6821. Nonperishable items will be collected at the door.
FRIENDS OF THE HARTSVILLE MEMORIAL LIBRARY BOOK SALE will be 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 2-4:45 p.m. Sunday at the library, 147 W. College Ave., Hartsville. (843) 332-5115
WEST COLUMBIA POLICE OFFICERS’ FOUNDATION GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 9 a.m. Oct. 12 at Indian River Golf Club, 200 Indian River Drive, West Columbia. Registration is $300 for a four-person team; download a registration form at www.wcpof.org. Proceeds benefit the West Columbia Police Officers’ Foundation.
VOLUNTEER
CITY OF COLUMBIA ELECTION COMMISSION is accepting applications to fill a vacancy. Applications, available at www.columbiasc.net/boards-commissions, are due by 5 p.m. Friday. (803) 545-3546; cjbelton@columbiasc.net
COOPERATIVE MINISTRY seeks volunteer tax preparers for the 2017 tax season. (803) 799-0935; jgrote@coopmin.org
SPECIAL OLYMPICS SOUTH CAROLINA seeks volunteers for the State Fall Games to be held Nov. 4-6 in Greenville. Sign up at www.so-sc.org.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes through word of mouth, social media, email or by hitting the streets with their foster pet. Ambassadors will process adoptions themselves, returning adoption applications to Columbia Animal Services. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Kershaw County Hospital, 1315 Roberts St., Camden; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at S.C. Department of Natural Resources, 1000 Assembly St.; 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Richland, 3301 Harden St.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Health Parkridge, 400 Parkridge Drive; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine St. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
SPRINGDALE’S NIGHT OUT will be 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Town Hall, 2915 Platt Springs Road, Springdale. Children are encouraged to dress as their favorite superheroes. The event includes barbecue, face painting, balloon art, a bounce house and performances and demonstrations. Admission is free. (803) 794-5411
SILENT WITNESS CEREMONY will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the south side steps of the State House, 1100 Gervais St. Attorney General Alan Wilson will read the names of each fatal victim of domestic violence from 2015 as life-size silhouettes are places on the State House steps. An additional silhouette represents unknown victims. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
MAYOR’S WALK AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE will be 8-11 a.m. Saturday at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. Open exhibits will begin at 8 a.m., the Purple Rally at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. Registration is free at eventbrite.com.
PANEL ON COMMUNICATION BETWEEN THE DEAF AND FIRST RESPONDERS will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Center, One Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia. An American Sign Language interpreter, Communication Access Realtime Translation service (captions) and hearing loop are available. Guests include Deputy Dan Rusinyak of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department; Brian Haley, a fire prevention officer with the Irmo Fire Department; Michael Baker of the Columbia Police Department’s training department; and Assistant Chief Marquise Solomon of the West Columbia Fire Department.
MIDLANDS KIDS FESTIVAL will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Jamil Temple, 206 Jamil Road. Local businesses and resources will share products and services focused on health and wellness, education, safety, special needs and other family-related topics. Events include interactive activity zones, inflatables, balloon creations, stage shows, costumed characters and face painting. Free admission and free parking. Preregister at midlandskidsfest.eventbrite.com to automatically enter all door prize giveaways.
Comments