Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
CHARITY CLASSIC “UNDER THE BIG TOP” will be 7-11 p.m. Friday at Capital City Club, 1201 Main St., Suite 2500. The cocktail-attire event features a silent auction, live entertainment, an open bar and circus-themed foods. Tickets are $45 for adults and $20 for children at (803) 256-2000. Proceeds benefit Augie’s Quest, Employee Partner Care Fund and the RAM Foundation.
A BREAST CANCER WALK FOR LIFE BENEFIT GOSPEL SING OUT will be 7 p.m. Friday at Bell Memorial Baptist Church, 7205 Farrow Road. Performers include the Legendary National Juniors, Serenity, Women of Strength, Anointed Voices of Batesburg, Spiritual Gospel Singers, the Johnsonaires and New William Street Women of Inspiration. Admission is free, but an offering will be accepted. (803) 754-3944
EVG’S STAND FOR HOPE will be 7:30-11 p.m. Friday at Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Drive. The adult lemonade stand honors childhood cancer survivors 7-year-old Edie Gilger and her mother Emily, both of whom survived neuroblastomas. Tickets are $75 per person at www.evgstandforhope.com. Ages 21 and older only. Proceeds benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, which funds childhood cancer research.
A DENTISTRY FROM THE HEART EVENT will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Irmo Smiles, 7335 St. Andrews Road, Irmo. People 18 and older who are unable to receive dental care elsewhere may choose a filling, extraction or cleaning for free. No pre-registration or appointments. Treatment is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and is subject to patient’s health. Be prepared to wait up to three hours. (803) 781-2930
REGIONAL RECYCLE DAY will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Road. Residents of Richland and Lexington counties can drop off electronics, household hazardous waste, scrap metal, tires and pesticides. Paper shredding will be available. No business or commercial drop-off. (803) 755-3325
AEROFEST 2016 will be 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport, 1400 Jim Hamilton Blvd. The family-friendly event celebrates aviation in the Midlands, showcases various aircraft, and features face-painting, a bounce house, a raffle, food trucks and rides in airplanes. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and younger. Parking is free. Rides in a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor airplane are $70 in advance or $75 on-site. Proceeds benefit Camp Kemo.
SKIN I’M IN COMMUNITY YARD SALE will be noon-5 p.m. Saturday at Dreher High School, 3319 Millwood Ave. Space rentals are $20 for one space or $35 for two at eventbrite.com; vendors may keep their profits. Setup begins at 11 a.m. Space rental proceeds benefit Skin I’m In, which encourages black girls to love the skin they’re in.
PAINTING WITH A PURPOSE will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Painting with a Twist, 275 Harbison Blvd. Registration is $45 per person at paintingwithatwist.com. Proceeds benefit PETSinc.
TOTTIES FOR TATAS will be 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday at Wild Wing in the Vista, 729 Lady St. The event features a live remote showing of the Gamecock football call-in show with Coach Will Muschamp and live music with The Movement and DJ Young Gumby. Admission is free. Half of all tips will be donated to to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. (803) 252-9464; wildwingcafe.com
THE PALLADIUM SOCIETY’S BLUEGRASS, BIDDING & BBQ will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Robert Mills House and Gardens, 1616 Blanding St. The event features live music, barbecue, specialty drinks and a silent auction. Advance tickets are $20 for Palladium Society members, $30 for Historic Columbia members and $40 for the general public at www.historiccolumbia.org/bbq; all tickets are $40 at the door. Proceeds benefit Historic Columbia.
A SILENT AUCTION begins online on Sunday at http://tinyurl.com/j96sxlo. Proceeds benefit East Lake Community Church’s missions. 803-749-9298; eastlakeonline.com
CAYCE DRIVES will be 9 a.m. Oct. 21 at Indian River Golf Club, 200 Indian River Drive, West Columbia. The event is a one-day golf tournament and includes a barbecue chicken dinner cooked by the Cayce Fire Department. Registration is $300 per team or $75 per player at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Cayce Public Safety Foundation.
VOLUNTEER
CITY OF COLUMBIA ELECTION COMMISSION is accepting applications to fill a vacancy. Applications, available at www.columbiasc.net/boards-commissions, are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 24. (803) 545-3546; cjbelton@columbiasc.net
SPECIAL OLYMPICS SOUTH CAROLINA seeks volunteers for the State Fall Games to be held Nov. 4-6 in Greenville. Sign up at www.so-sc.org.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Batesburg Leesville Vocational Building, 600 Summerland Ave., Batesburg; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at USC Sumter’s arts building, 190 Miller Road, Sumter; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 246 St. Paul’s Church Road, Gilbert; 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane; 2-7 p.m. Monday at St. David Lutheran Church, 132 Saint David’s Church Road, West Columbia; 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington Presbyterian Church, 246 Barr Road, Lexington; noon-5 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 193, 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
A FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Eastover, 608 Main St., Eastover. Each Wednesday through Nov. 23, a Walgreens team will staff a clinic at a different Richland Library location. Clinics are free to anyone 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not required. Shots are available while supplies last. (803) 587-3637; estoll@richlandlibrary.com
“A SHIFT IN THE LANDSCAPE” PANEL DISCUSSION will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. In connection with the exhibition “Eyes on the Edge: J. Henry Fair Photographs the Carolina Coast,” the panel will discuss environmental issues in the Palmetto State. Panelists include Amy Armstrong of the S.C. Environmental Law Project, Katie Zimmerman of the Coastal Conservation League, Van Whitehead of the Department of Natural Resources, and David Shelley of Congaree National Park. Galleries and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. Admission is $12 or person or $10 for CMA members. A portion of proceeds benefit LEAF, a CMA partnership that takes students to Congaree National Park to learn about the erosion process. (803) 799-2810; www.columbiamuseum.org
OCTOBER PET ADOPTION SPECIAL continues through Oct. 31 at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Road, Lexington. All adoption and reclaim fees are $31. See available pets at petfinder.com. (803) 776-PETS, Columbia; (803) 785-8149, Lexington
