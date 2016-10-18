Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
CHILI TAILGATE FUNDRAISER will be 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Coldwell Banker Real Estate, 1401 St. Andrews Road. Get a bowl of chili with all the fixings for a donation to Sharing God’s Love crisis ministry. (803) 732-3188
TOTTIES FOR TATAS will be 4 p.m.-2 a.m. Thursday at Wild Wing in the Vista, 729 Lady St. The event features a live remote showing of the Gamecock football call-in show with Coach Will Muschamp and live music with The Movement and DJ Young Gumby. Admission is free. Half of all tips will be donated to to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. (803) 252-9464; wildwingcafe.com
THE PALLADIUM SOCIETY’S BLUEGRASS, BIDDING & BBQ will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday at Robert Mills House and Gardens, 1616 Blanding St. The event features live music, barbecue, specialty drinks and a silent auction. Advance tickets are $20 for Palladium Society members, $30 for Historic Columbia members and $40 for the general public at www.historiccolumbia.org/bbq; all tickets are $40 at the door. Proceeds benefit Historic Columbia.
CAYCE DRIVES will be 9 a.m. Friday at Indian River Golf Club, 200 Indian River Drive, West Columbia. The event is a one-day golf tournament and includes a barbecue chicken dinner cooked by the Cayce Fire Department. Registration is $300 per team or $75 per player at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit the Cayce Public Safety Foundation.
THE COLOR PINK BREAST CANCER AWARENESS GALA will be 7 p.m. Friday at Brookland Banquet and Conference Center, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event features special guest Byron Cage. Attire is semi-formal or formal. Tickets are $50 through the Brookland Foundation office, (803) 744-7914 or brooklandfoundation.org.
JAM WITH PURPOSE MUSIC FESTIVAL will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday in Coble Plaza at Riverfront Park, 211 Gervais St. Local young musicians will perform, and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and free for children 2 and younger at www.with-purpose.org/events/jam-with-purpose. Proceeds will be used to advance treatment for childhood cancer. erin@with-purpose.org
OUT OF DARKNESS COMMUNITY WALK will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday from Boyd Plaza, 1515 Main St., to the S.C. State House, 1100 Gervais St., and back. Refreshments, music and activities will follow in Boyd Plaza. Register or donate at afsp.org/columbia. Proceeds benefit local and national suicide prevention and awareness programs. (803) 640-7211; (803) 552-9318
VOLUNTEER
CITY OF COLUMBIA ELECTION COMMISSION is accepting applications to fill a vacancy. Applications, available at www.columbiasc.net/boards-commissions, are due by 5 p.m. Monday. (803) 545-3546; cjbelton@columbiasc.net
SPECIAL OLYMPICS SOUTH CAROLINA seeks volunteers for the State Fall Games to be held Nov. 4-6 in Greenville. Sign up at www.so-sc.org.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 3-8 p.m. Wednesday at Lexington Presbyterian Church, 246 Barr Road, Lexington; noon-5 p.m. Thursday at American Legion Post 193, 102 Lexington Ave., Chapin; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Harsco Rail, 2401 Edmund Road, West Columbia; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Potter’s Christian Life Center, 2700 Haymarket Road; 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday at Trenholm Road United Methodist Church, 3401 Trenholm Road; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at Pisgah Lutheran Church, 1350 Pisgah Church Road, Lexington; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Road, Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS may be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Saturdays at Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. Needed items include spaghetti sauce, ravioli, SpaghettiOs and chili; canned tomatoes, tuna, chicken, ham, vegetables, fruits and soups; boxed or canned potatoes; diapers, sizes 4 and 5; toilet paper, dish soap and shampoo. (803) 732-3188
A FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Eastover, 608 Main St., Eastover. Each Wednesday through Nov. 23, a Walgreens team will staff a clinic at a different Richland Library location. Clinics are free to anyone 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not required. Shots are available while supplies last. (803) 587-3637; estoll@richlandlibrary.com
“A SHIFT IN THE LANDSCAPE” PANEL DISCUSSION will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Columbia Museum of Art, 1515 Main St. In connection with the exhibition “Eyes on the Edge: J. Henry Fair Photographs the Carolina Coast,” the panel will discuss environmental issues in the Palmetto State. Panelists include Amy Armstrong of the S.C. Environmental Law Project, Katie Zimmerman of the Coastal Conservation League, Van Whitehead of the Department of Natural Resources, and David Shelley of Congaree National Park. Galleries and a cash bar open at 6 p.m. Admission is $12 or person or $10 for CMA members. A portion of proceeds benefit LEAF, a CMA partnership that takes students to Congaree National Park to learn about the erosion process. (803) 799-2810; www.columbiamuseum.org
OCTOBER PET ADOPTION SPECIAL continues through Oct. 31 at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Road, Lexington. All adoption and reclaim fees are $31. See available pets at petfinder.com. (803) 776-PETS, Columbia; (803) 785-8149, Lexington
