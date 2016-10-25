Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S ADOPT-A-COP FALL FESTIVAL will be 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lexington Municipal Complex, 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington. The event features rides, games, a costume contest, hot dogs, cotton candy and snow cones. Admission is $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds benefit the Adopt-a-Cop foundation, with a portion to be donated to the S.C. Autism Society.
D.A.R.E.SCREAM will be 4-9 p.m. Thursday at Baskin Robbins, 4711 Forest Drive, Forest Acres. The event features a bounce house and ostacle course, face painting, a bicycle safety course, and live music from Thunder Pigs. Profits benefit D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education).
GROWL AT THE MOON will be 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the State Museum, 301 Gervais St. The event features the “Wizard of Oz” 4-D Experience, a laser light show set to Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” a fortuneteller, live music, food and craft beer. Tickets are $35 for the general public and $23 for members at scmuseum.org, or $40 at the door. Ages 21 and up.
MCKISSICK MUSEUM GALA will be 7-10 p.m. Friday at 701 Whaley, 701 Whaley St. The museum is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Member tickets are $40 apiece or $75 per couple; nonmember tickets are $50 apiece or $80 per couple; a reserved table for eight is $350. (803) 777-6403
THE MAYOR’S WALK AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St. Exhibits open at 8 a.m., and the Purple Rally will be at 9 a.m. Registration is free at eventbrite.com. The walk originally was scheduled for Oct. 8 but was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew.
VOLUNTEER
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS SOUTH CAROLINA seeks volunteers for the State Fall Games to be held Nov. 4-6 in Greenville. Sign up at www.so-sc.org.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Lugoff Elgin High School, 1284 U.S. 1, Lugoff; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at Midlands Tech student center, 1260 Lexington Drive, West Columbia; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun St., Sumter; 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, One Still Hopes Drive, Cayce-West Columbia; 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Lower Richland High School, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Harley Haven, 941 Western Lane, Irmo; . 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, 7355 Camden Highway, Rembert; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St.; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at Central Carolina Technical College, 605 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
A FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library North Main, 5306 N. Main St. Each Wednesday through Nov. 23, a Walgreens team will staff a clinic at a different Richland Library location. Clinics are free to anyone 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not required. Shots are available while supplies last. (803) 587-3637; estoll@richlandlibrary.com
NEWCOMERS’ CLUB OF GREATER COLUMBIA will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the McCutchen House on the USC Horseshoe. Before the luncheon, take a tour of the School of Journalism and Mass Communication, 800 Sumter St. (803) 750-6695; www.newcomersofgreatercolumbia.com
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE LIBRARY’S BOUNTYFULL SUPPLY DRIVE continues through Nov. 14 during library business hours, 1500 Senate St. Items to be included in Oliver Gospel Kindness Kits include the following items: new men’s socks, toothbrushes, floss, deodorant, combs, lip balm, gum, mints, 8-ounce bottled water, washcloths and travel sizes of Band-Aids, baby wipes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, tissues, soap, shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen, granola bars, energy bars, trail mix, raisins and peanuts. Items to be donated to Harvest Hope Food Bank include canned vegetables and meats, dry goods, peanut butter, beans, toiletries, diapers, detergent, plastic bags and paper bags. (803) 734-8666
FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS may be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Saturdays at Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. Needed items include spaghetti sauce, ravioli, SpaghettiOs and chili; canned tomatoes, tuna, chicken, ham, vegetables, fruits and soups; boxed or canned potatoes; diapers, sizes 4 and 5; toilet paper, dish soap and shampoo. (803) 732-3188
OCTOBER PET ADOPTION SPECIAL continues through Monday at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Road, Lexington. All adoption and reclaim fees are $31. See available pets at petfinder.com. (803) 776-PETS, Columbia; (803) 785-8149, Lexington
