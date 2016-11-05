Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
COPS ON TOPS OF DOUGHNUT SHOPS will be 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday at participating Krispy Kreme locations. Local and state law enforcement officers will collect donations for Special Olympics South Carolina. Locations include 6614 Garners Ferry Road; 110 Clemson Road; 1200 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce; and 5594 Sunset Blvd., Lexington.
BOOK SALE will be 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at Friends of the Swansea Branch Library, 297 N. Lawrence St., Swansea. Books for children, teens and adults, and a few CDs and DVDs will be for sale. Teachers get special rates with their IDs. Many new nonfiction books are free.
L.C. LUCAS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at Charwood Country Club, 222 Clubhouse Drive, West Columbia. Proceeds benefit Charwood Charities, which provides direct grants in the form of gift certificates for Christmas gifts, medications, food, clothing, utilities and shelter to Midlands families in need. Registration details are available through the pro shop, (803) 755-2000.
VOLUNTEER
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center will operate on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower and regardless of temperature on Nov. 24, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, possibly Jan. 1 and a 2017 date to be determined. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Eau Claire High School, 4800 Monticello Road; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo; 3:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 E. Main St., Lexington; 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Baptist, 1501 Sumter St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at University of South Carolina School of Medicine, 6311 Garners Ferry Road; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at USC School of Law, 701 Main St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Morris College, 100 W. College St., Sumter; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at USC Sumter, 206 Osborne Administration Building, Sumter. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
A FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library St. Andrews, 2916 Broad River Road. Each Wednesday through Nov. 23, a Walgreens team will staff a clinic at a different Richland Library location. Clinics are free to anyone 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not required. Shots are available while supplies last. (803) 587-3637; estoll@richlandlibrary.com
PALMETTO SERIES FOOD DRIVE will be at participating Bi-Lo stores, where fans can donate nonperishable canned food through Clemson or University of South Carolina, through Nov. 21. The winner will be announced at the rivals’ football game Nov. 26. Participating Bi-Lo stores in the Midlands are at 4464 Devine St.; 2349 Augusta Road, West Columbia; 300 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce; and 2453 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Fans may make monetary donations at www.scfoodbankassociation.org/palmetto-series or through text message; text “HHFB Cocks” or “HHFB tigers” to 501501 to donate $10. Donations benefit Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest food banks.
ADOPT A SENIOR PET MONTH continues through Nov. 30 at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. All adoption fees – including spaying or neutering, microchipping, feline leukemia or heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming – will be waived for dogs and cats 5 years old and older. (803) 776-7387
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE LIBRARY’S BOUNTYFULL SUPPLY DRIVE continues through Nov. 14 during library business hours, 1500 Senate St. Items to be included in Oliver Gospel Kindness Kits include the following items: new men’s socks, toothbrushes, floss, deodorant, combs, lip balm, gum, mints, 8-ounce bottled water, washcloths and travel sizes of Band-Aids, baby wipes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, tissues, soap, shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen, granola bars, energy bars, trail mix, raisins and peanuts. Items to be donated to Harvest Hope Food Bank include canned vegetables and meats, dry goods, peanut butter, beans, toiletries, diapers, detergent, plastic bags and paper bags. (803) 734-8666
FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS may be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Saturdays at Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. Needed items include spaghetti sauce, ravioli, SpaghettiOs and chili; canned tomatoes, tuna, chicken, ham, vegetables, fruits and soups; boxed or canned potatoes; diapers, sizes 4 and 5; toilet paper, dish soap and shampoo. (803) 732-3188
Comments