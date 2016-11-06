Readers: Share stories of thanks and good deeds

Thank-you notes. Ugh.
But wait. What if, this Thanksgiving season, you wrote one that you really didn’t have to write but had always wanted to anyway? To someone who, some time in your life, did something that was hardly life-changing but stuck with you? Someone you may or may not know the name of, but someone who did some simple something that still makes you smile?
My note would be to the elderly woman who once looked at me, a young mother with two cranky children in tow, and let me go ahead of her in the check-out line at the grocery store despite my buggy being slam-packed with items. No big deal in the grand scheme of things, but still, I’ve always felt grateful for that simple kindness.
So, is there someone you’d like to thank for a small gesture that, while hardly life-changing, had a helpful or just plain old pleasant impact upon your life? You do not have to know the name of the person you want to thank, just what he or she did. Nor does your note have to be a long one.
Send your note to Salley McInerney, at salley.mac@gmail.com. We’ll publish them for the Thanksgiving season.
