Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
L.C. LUCAS MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Charwood Country Club, 222 Clubhouse Drive, West Columbia. Proceeds benefit Charwood Charities, which provides direct grants in the form of gift certificates for Christmas gifts, medications, food, clothing, utilities and shelter to Midlands families in need. Registration details are available through the pro shop, (803) 755-2000.
CAROLINA KICK-OFF FOR A CURE will be an hour before game time Saturday at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium, 1125 George Rogers Blvd. The event includes watching the South Carolina vs. Florida game on the big screen, a tailgate feast catered by local restaurants, complimentary wine and beer, silent and live auctions, a photo booth, and corn hole and other games. Tickets are $65 per person at www.carolinakickoff.com. Proceeds benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. (843) 388-5968
COLUMBIA CLASSIC CHEVY CLUB CRUISE-IN AND FOOD DRIVE will be noon-4 p.m. Saturday at Woodberry Plaza, 3230 Augusta Road, West Columbia. Owners of classic cars and trucks are invited to show off their vehicles. Free to the public. Nonperishable foods will be donated to Lexington Interfaith Community Services. (803) 957-9737
ANIMAL PROTECTION LEAGUE BENEFIT AUCTION will be 6-10 p.m. Saturday at the Medallion Center, 7309 Garners Ferry Road. The event includes live and silent auctions, food, beverages and fun. Tickets are $55 apiece, $320 for a table of eight or $400 for a table of 10. Proceeds benefit the work of the oldest no-kill shelter in the Midlands. (803) 608-5443; judyjeweler@gmail.com
VETERANS DAY BALL will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the Capital City Club, 1201 Main St., Suite 2500. Keynote speaker is Maj. Gen. John P. Johnson. The evening also includes dinner and dancing. Business attire or military uniforms. Tickets are $65 per person through the club, (803) 256-2000.
FORGOTTEN TAILS ANIMAL TRIVAL NIGHT will be 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at KayDeAeis, 2390 Broad St., Camden. A portion of proceeds from food benefit Forgotten Tails Animal Rescue in Manning. A donation bin will be available for dog and puppy food, blankets, metal food dishes, collars, leashes, towels, puppy shampoo, Dawn dishwashing liquid, bleach, laundry detergent, pine shavings, straw, treats, toys, horse buckets (with a flat side), crates, dog houses, puppy pads and monetary donations. www.facebook.com/KayDeAeis; www.facebook.com/ForgottenTailsAnimalRescue
THANKSGIVING SOUPER will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 3200 Trenholm Road, and NewSpring Church, 657 Bush River Road. In a reminder that homelessness and hunger exist in our community, Chick-fil-A offers soup, crackers and tea with live entertainment. Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds benefit the Women’s Shelter. www.womenshelter.org
SUBWAY CARES FOR KIDS DAY will be Thursday at participating Midlands locations. A portion of the day’s sales will benefit Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.
BLYTHEWOOD ROTARY ANNUAL BOSTON BUTT FUNDRAISER continues through Nov. 18. Boston butts, prepared with the club’s secret-recipe rub and smoked, cost $35 and will be available Dec. 2. Boiled peanuts and bags of the secret-recipe rub are $5 apiece. Proceeds benefit the club’s community outreach programs. To place orders, contact David Cowan at (803) 331-2473 or agamesports@sc.rr.com.
CHILDREN’S TRUST OF SOUTH CAROLINA DONATIONS made through Alodia’s Cucina Italiana, 2736 N. Lake Blvd., will be matched during the month of November. Guests may add a donation to their bill, and the restaurant will match the donation, for a total match of $5,000.
YOUNG PLANTATIONS PECANS are available through the Spring Valley Rotary Club until Christmas. Available products include pecan halves, $10; honey crisp pecans, $14; chocolate butter toffee, $14; butter roasted and salted cashews, $18; the Favorite Foursome, $19; chocolate pecan halves, $18; sugar-free chocolate pecan halves, $30; butter roasted and salted pecans, $19; the Mini Duet (chocolate and praline pecans), $22; and Seventh Heaven, $30. The club supports nonprofits including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, SisterCare, Transitions and the Lourie Center; proceeds also may be used to fund scholarships awarded to graduates from Spring Valley or Ridge View high schools. Products can be shipped. Contact Diane Junis, (803) 873-0254 or dhoward26@sc.rr.com, to connect with a Rotarian.
VOLUNTEER
CITY OF COLUMBIA BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS accepting applications to fill vacancies are the Election Commission and the Riverbanks Park Commission. Applications, available at www.columbiasc.net/boards-commissions, are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 30. (803) 545-4268 or cjbelton@columbiasc.net
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower and regardless of temperature on Nov. 24, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, possibly Jan. 1 and a 2017 date to be determined. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvation
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday at University of South Carolina’s Kappa Alpha house, Greek Village, 521 Lincoln Road; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday at Russell House, 1400 Greene St.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday at Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene St.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Gameday Store at USC, 1101 George Rogers Blvd. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
A FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Northeast, 7490 Parklane Road. Each Wednesday through Nov. 23, a Walgreens team will staff a clinic at a different Richland Library location. Clinics are free to anyone 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not required. Shots are available while supplies last. (803) 587-3637; estoll@richlandlibrary.com
OLIVER GOSPEL MISSION THANKSGIVING BOXES will be filled with items donated by members of the community. The mission is collecting 300 frozen turkeys, 600 stovetop-style 6- to 8-ounce stuffing mixes, 600 Kraft mac and cheese boxes, 300 cans of jellied cranberry sauce, 300 frozen pumpkin pies and 350 New Testaments (New International Version). Donate items at the mission, 1100 Taylor St., by Monday. Or, mail the mission a tax-deductible donation of $35 per box to PO Box 7697, Columbia, SC 29202. Boxes will be distributed Nov. 19. (803) 254-6470; wfields@olivergm.com
SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE TAGS are available for “adoption” at the JC Penney court of Columbiana Centre, 100 Columbiana Circle, and near the inside entrance of Burlington Coat Factory at Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road. Pick up a tag, and buy Christmas gifts for a Midlands child. Gifts should be returned by 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
COMMUNITY FORUM FOR UNMET FLOOD NEEDS will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lutheran Services Carolinas, 1118 Union St. Speakers from St. Bernard’s Project, Columbia Resilience and Lutheran Services Carolinas will provide information about programs that may help people still struggling with issues related to last year’s flood. (803) 567-1130 or (803) 399-0613
CAROLINA CARES HOLIDAY DRIVE during the month of November is open to the public. Fill a stocking with new age-appropriate gifts (no edibles, candy, razors or other sharp objects) for the Salvation Army; Adopt a Family by filling a box with nonperishable food supplies and a holiday card; or send a holiday card to a military hero. Check out supplies for any of these projects at the Russell House, 1400 Greene St. (828) 404-6811; summerbrooklawson7@gmail.com
PALMETTO SERIES FOOD DRIVE will be at participating Bi-Lo stores, where fans can donate nonperishable canned food through Clemson or University of South Carolina, through Nov. 21. The winner will be announced at the rivals’ football game Nov. 26. Participating Bi-Lo stores in the Midlands are at 4464 Devine St.; 2349 Augusta Road, West Columbia; 300 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce; and 2453 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Fans may make monetary donations at www.scfoodbank
association.org/palmetto-series or through text message; text “HHFB Cocks” or “HHFB tigers” to 501501 to donate $10. Donations benefit Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest food banks.
ADOPT A SENIOR PET MONTH continues through Nov. 30 at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. All adoption fees will be waived for dogs and cats 5 years old and older. (803) 776-7387
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE LIBRARY’S BOUNTYFULL SUPPLY DRIVE continues through Monday during library business hours, 1500 Senate St. Items to be included in Oliver Gospel Kindness Kits include the following items: new men’s socks, toothbrushes, floss, deodorant, combs, lip balm, gum, mints, 8-ounce bottled water, washcloths and travel sizes of Band-Aids, baby wipes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, tissues, soap, shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen, granola bars, energy bars, trail mix, raisins and peanuts. Items to be donated to Harvest Hope Food Bank include canned vegetables and meats, dry goods, peanut butter, beans, toiletries, diapers, detergent, plastic bags and paper bags. (803) 734-8666
FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS may be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Saturdays at Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. Needed items include spaghetti sauce, ravioli, Spaghetti-Os and chili; grits, oatmeal and cereal; peanut butter and jelly; pasta, rice, packaged meals and ramen; canned tomatoes, tuna, chicken, ham, vegetables, fruits and soups; boxed or canned potatoes; diapers, sizes 4 and 5; toilet paper, dish soap and shampoo. (803) 732-3188
Comments