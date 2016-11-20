Andrea Shull, Heath Davis marry

Andrea Shull of West Columbia and Jonathan Heath Davis of Chesterfield were united in marriage Oct. 22 at Boyce Chapel in Columbia.
The bride is the daughter of Mr. Thomas Dwight Shull and Mrs. Laura Shull. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Everette D. Shull Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. George Nixon. She is employed as a paralegal with Hedrick Gardner Kincheloe & Garofalo in Columbia.
The groom is the son of Mr. Kenneth Davis and Mrs. Joni Davis. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sutton and Mr. and Mrs. James Davis. He is employed as an independent contractor with Duke Energy.
The bride was escorted by her father. Pianist John Eubanks of Aiken provided music at the 4 o’clock ceremony.
Junior bridesmaid was the bride’s niece, Lauren Olivia Shull of Gilbert. Harper Sutton Davis of Florence, Payton Elizabeth Davis of Chesterfield and Anna Claire Shull of Gilbert were flower girls.
Best man was the groom’s father. Luke Cameron Davis and Lawrence Kellen Davis, both of Florence, were ring bearers.
Ushers were Brian Dwight Shull of Gilbert, Michael Robert Davis of Florence and Leslie Neil Davis of Chesterfield.
A reception followed at 300 Senate.
After their honeymoon in Outer Banks, North Carolina, the couple will reside in West Columbia.
