Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
BLYTHEWOOD ROTARY ANNUAL BOSTON BUTT FUNDRAISER continues through Friday. Boston butts, prepared with the club’s secret-recipe rub and smoked, cost $35 and will be available Dec. 2. Boiled peanuts and bags of the secret-recipe rub are $5 apiece. Proceeds benefit the club’s community outreach programs. To place orders, contact David Cowan at (803) 331-2473 or agamesports@sc.rr.com.
DENIM AND DIAMONDS FUNDRAISING DAY PARTY will be noon-5 p.m. Saturday at My House Restaurant, 7205 Two Notch Road. The event features DJ Prince Ice and light hors d’oeuvres. Attire is dressy-casual. Tickets are $25 at richlandcountydeltas.org or $30 at the door.
CARDINAL NEWMAN DANCE MARATHON’S RUN IT ON 5K AND 2-MILE FAMILY FUN RUN/WALK will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Sesquicentennial State Park, 9564 Two Notch Road. Registration for the 5K is $25 at www.cnhs.org or $30 on race day. Race day registration begins at 12:30 p.m. Registration for the Fun Run is $15 for children 3-12 and free for children younger than 3. Proceeds benefit Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital.
BODYSHOP ATHLETICS TURKEY TROT will be 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Golden Hills Golf and Country Club, 100 Scotland Drive, Lexington. Registration is $35 for the 2.5- or 5-mile races or $15 for the fun run at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Cross Training Ministries, which runs a Friday morning prayer breakfast for high school students. chris@bodyshopathletics.com
EDVENTURE’S THANKSGIVING FEAST will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at EdVenture Children’s Museum, 211 Gervais St. The museum will be open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, and the first 250 visitors who register may attend the meal. (803) 779-3100; www.edventure.org
CHILDREN’S TRUST OF SOUTH CAROLINA DONATIONS made through Alodia’s Cucina Italiana, 2736 N. Lake Blvd., will be matched during the month of November. Guests may add a donation to their bill, and the restaurant will match the donation, for a total match of $5,000. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund for Delta Sigma Theta’s Richland County alumnae chapter.
YOUNG PLANTATIONS PECANS are available through the Spring Valley Rotary Club until Christmas. Available products include pecan halves, $10; honey crisp pecans, $14; chocolate butter toffee, $14; butter roasted and salted cashews, $18; the Favorite Foursome, $19; chocolate pecan halves, $18; sugar-free chocolate pecan halves, $30; butter roasted and salted pecans, $19; the Mini Duet (chocolate and praline pecans), $22; and Seventh Heaven, $30. The club supports nonprofits including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, SisterCare, Transitions and the Lourie Center; proceeds also may be used to fund scholarships awarded to graduates from Spring Valley or Ridge View high schools. Products can be shipped. Contact Diane Junis, (803) 873-0254 or dhoward26@sc.rr.com, to connect with a Rotarian.
VOLUNTEER
CITY OF COLUMBIA BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS accepting applications to fill vacancies are the Election Commission and the Riverbanks Park Commission. Applications, available at www.columbiasc.net/boards-commissions, are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 30. (803) 545-4268 or cjbelton@columbiasc.net
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower and regardless of temperature on Thursday, Dec. 24, Dec. 25, possibly Jan. 1 and a 2017 date to be determined. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvation
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at University of South Carolina’s Kappa Alpha house, Greek Village, 521 Lincoln Road; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday at Russell House, 1400 Greene St.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene St.; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday at the Close Hipp Building at USC’s old School of Business, 1705 College St.; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the S.C. Department of Vocational Rehabilitation, 1410 Boston Ave., Cayce-West Columbia; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday at Camden High School, 1022 Ehrenclou Drive, Camden; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Keenan High School, 361 Pisgah Church Road; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at The Heritage at Lowman, 2101 Dutch Fork Road, White Rock; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at North Central High School, 3000 Lockhart Road, Kershaw; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, Seven Richland Medical Park Drive; noon-5 p.m. Wednesday at Mid Carolina Electric Cooperative, 254 Longs Pond Road, Lexington; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Kershaw County Recreation Department, 515 Walnut St., Camden. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
BLESSING AND DRESSING FOSTER CARE DRIVE will be 8 a.m.-noon Saturday at Spring Valley High School’s tennis parking lot, 120 Sparkleberry Lane. Items to be collected include all sizes of gently used or new children’s clothing and shoes, toys and books, baby and toddler items, diapers, wipes, backpacks, tote bags and toiletries, including hair products for all hair types. www.facebook.com/blessinganddressing
A FREE FLU SHOT CLINIC will be 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at Richland Library Sandhills, One Summit Parkway. Clinics, staffed by Walgreens teams, are free to anyone 12 and older. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration is not required. Shots are available while supplies last. (803) 587-3637; estoll@richlandlibrary.com
FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER will be noon-3 p.m. Tuesday in the Bill Heil Hall of American Legion Post No. 195, 534 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff, and at Greater Works Ministry, 1700 Alta Vista Drive, Suite 270. For menu details, to place orders, to donate or to volunteer, call (803) 572-0282 for the Lugoff meal and (803) 764-2720 for the Columbia meal. Dinners are free and open to the public.
INFORMATION SESSION FOR YOUTHBUILD COLUMBIA PROGRAM will be 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Benedict College Business Development Center, 2046 Two Notch Road. The Benedict-Allen Community Development Corporation is recruiting participants, who must be between ages 16 and 24, reside in Richland County, not have earned a GED or high school diploma, and meet certain income criteria. (803) 705-4631
BIRTHRIGHT BABY SHOWER will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Birthright of Columbia, 1405 Gregg St. Suggested gifts include infant gowns and sleepers, crib sheets and blankets, receiving blankets, disposable diapers and wipes, diaper ointment, baby wash and baby lotion. (803) 543-8144; hank@birthrightofcolumbia.org
LAKE MURRAY SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA’S “’TIS THE SEASON” CONCERT AND FOOD DRIVE will be 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St., Irmo. Admission is free; donations will be accepted. The food drive benefits Lexington Interfaith Community Services; nonperishable food items may be dropped off in the lobby before the concert. (803) 400-3540; www.lmso.org
SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE TAGS are available for “adoption” at the JC Penney court of Columbiana Centre, 100 Columbiana Circle, and near the inside entrance of Burlington Coat Factory at Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road. Pick up a tag, and buy Christmas gifts for a Midlands child. Gifts should be returned by 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
CAROLINA CARES HOLIDAY DRIVE during the month of November is open to the public. Fill a stocking with new age-appropriate gifts (no edibles, candy, razors or other sharp objects) for the Salvation Army; Adopt a Family by filling a box with nonperishable food supplies and a holiday card; or send a holiday card to a military hero. Check out supplies for any of these projects at the Russell House, 1400 Greene St. (828) 404-6811; summerbrooklawson7@gmail.com
PALMETTO SERIES FOOD DRIVE will be at participating Bi-Lo stores, where fans can donate nonperishable canned food through Clemson or University of South Carolina, through Monday. The winner will be announced at the rivals’ football game Nov. 26. Participating Bi-Lo stores in the Midlands are at 4464 Devine St.; 2349 Augusta Road, West Columbia; 300 Knox Abbot Drive, Cayce; and 2453 Charleston Highway, Cayce. Fans may make monetary donations at www.scfoodbank
association.org/palmetto-series or through text message; text “HHFB Cocks” or “HHFB tigers” to 501501 to donate $10. Donations benefit Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest food banks.
ADOPT A SENIOR PET MONTH continues through Nov. 30 at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. All adoption fees – including spaying or neutering, microchipping, feline leukemia or heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming – will be waived for dogs and cats 5 years old and older. (803) 776-7387
FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS may be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Saturdays at Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. Needed items include spaghetti sauce, ravioli, Spaghetti-Os and chili; grits, oatmeal and cereal; peanut butter and jelly; pasta, rice, packaged meals and ramen; canned tomatoes, tuna, chicken, ham, vegetables, fruits and soups; boxed or canned potatoes; diapers, sizes 4 and 5; toilet paper, dish soap and shampoo. (803) 732-3188
