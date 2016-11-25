Giving help, getting help

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving Pause

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

1:51 Clemson's Brent Venables on rivalry: 'Hate and heart' on both sides

0:42 Will Muschamp explains his Thanksgiving plans

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte