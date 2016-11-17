‘Bizarre Foods’ host Andrew Zimmern films at Lexington County barbecue joint

Andrew Zimmern, the host of the Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods,” made a stop at a legendary Batesburg-Leesville barbecue restaurant this week for his show.
The Chapin News reported Zimmern was at Shealy’s Bar-B-Que Tuesday filming a piece for the show. The Chapin News reported that episode should air sometime in February or March.
Zimmern posted photos and a video on his Facebook page of the restaurant, even calling its food the “food of the gods.”
He also posted photos of the restaurant’s fried chicken, saying “Three generations of experience helps.”
The restaurant has had its fair share of famous visitors, including a stop from Jeb Bush earlier this year when he was campaigning for president.
Readers also voted Shealy’s as The State’s Best 2016 best barbecue and best caterer.
The show also filmed in the Charleston area recently, where he clammed in McClellanville, fished in Charleston, sampled Scott’s Bar-B-Que in Hemingway, among other things. That episode is scheduled to air 7 p.m. Dec. 12.
