After 9 years, a former SC homecoming queen, now quadriplegic, is still waiting for help

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks Pause

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:38 Muschamp talks Deshaun Watson, defending Clemson offense

3:19 Pickled corndogs and Steak Sundae: only at the South Carolina State Fair

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

0:45 Up next for the Gamecocks: the Clemson Tigers

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

0:46 Crime crackdown on North Main Street leads to four arrests