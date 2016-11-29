Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
WARM A HEART PATTYPACKS RACE will be 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the Lexington Square, 205 E. Main St., Lexington. Registration is $40 for the 5K and $50 for the 10K until 9 p.m. Tuesday at strictlyrunning.com. Proceeds benefit PattyPacks, a nonprofit that assists families affected by prolonged stays in pediatric intensive care. (843) 813-2098; dave@pattypacks.org
FUNDRAISER FOR THE NICKELODEON will be 6 p.m. Monday at the War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St. The event includes food, drink, live music and a silent auction. Media education and the Nick’s staff will talk about the organization’s education success stories and plans for the future. Tickets are $50 at nickelodeon.org. Proceeds support the Helen Hill Media Ed Center.
STEAKS FOR GOOD raises money for the Brookland Foundation through Dec. 31. Buy Omaha Steaks at www.steaksforgood.com/brookland or (800) 994-7455 (mention the foundation), and 10 percent of proceeds will support the Brookland Foundation’s homeless outreach program.
PETSINC 25TH BIRTHDAY PARTY will be 6 p.m. Thursday at PETSinc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia. The 1990s-themed (’90s apparel welcome) event features music by Phonic Cafe, food and a silent auction. Tickets are $50 at petsinc.org/tickets or (803) 739-9333. Proceeds benefit PETSinc’s efforts for abandoned and abused pets. Sponsorships available.
CHILDREN’S TRUST OF SOUTH CAROLINA DONATIONS made through Alodia’s Cucina Italiana, 2736 N. Lake Blvd., will be matched during the month of November. Guests may add a donation to their bill, and the restaurant will match the donation, for a total match of $5,000. Proceeds benefit the scholarship fund for Delta Sigma Theta’s Richland County alumnae chapter.
YOUNG PLANTATIONS PECANS are available through the Spring Valley Rotary Club until Christmas. Available products include pecan halves, $10; honey crisp pecans, $14; chocolate butter toffee, $14; butter roasted and salted cashews, $18; the Favorite Foursome, $19; chocolate pecan halves, $18; sugar-free chocolate pecan halves, $30; butter roasted and salted pecans, $19; the Mini Duet (chocolate and praline pecans), $22; and Seventh Heaven, $30. The club supports nonprofits including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, SisterCare, Transitions and the Lourie Center; proceeds also may be used to fund scholarships awarded to graduates from Spring Valley or Ridge View high schools. Products can be shipped. Contact Diane Junis, (803) 873-0254 or dhoward26@sc.rr.com, to connect with a Rotarian.
VOLUNTEER
CITY OF COLUMBIA BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS accepting applications to fill vacancies are the Election Commission and the Riverbanks Park Commission. Applications, available at www.columbiasc.net/boards-commissions, are due by 5 p.m. Wednesday. (803) 545-4268 or cjbelton@columbiasc.net
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower and regardless of temperature on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, possibly Jan. 1 and a 2017 date to be determined. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvation
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
COLUMBIA ANIMAL SERVICES invites the public to join the Adoption Ambassadors program. Ambassadors take home dogs or cats available for adoption and pledge to help those animals find safe, loving homes. (803) 776-7387
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Heyward Career Center, 3560 Lynhaven Drive; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Department of Motor Vehicles, 10311 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood; 7 a.m.-noon Wednesday at S.C. Department of Transportation Kershaw, 512 S. Fair St., Camden; 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Medical Center, 2720 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Road; 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley High School, 120 Sparkleberry Lane; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Boiling Springs United Methodist Church, 2373 Calks Ferry Road, Lexington; noon-5 p.m. Sunday at Christian Fellowship Baptist Church, 4625 U.S. 321, Gaston; noon-4 p.m. Sunday at Leesville United Methodist Church, 510 E. Columbia Ave., Batesburg-Leesville. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
DONATIONS FOR VETS’ CHRISTMAS RIDE will be accepted until Dec. 11 at Midlands-area Sonic locations, All South Federal Credit Union locations and All American Heating and Air, 3220 Leaphart Road, West Columbia. At 2 p.m. Dec. 11, bikers will ride from Carolina Honda Powerhouse, 901 Buckner Road, to the Dorn VA Hospital on Garners Ferry Road to deliver gifts to veterans receiving care there. Donate unwrapped new items such as sweats, T-shirts, bathrobes, socks, warm gloves, blankets and toiletries. vetsride.org
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S FILL THE MRAP CAMPAIGN continues through Dec. 9. The department aims to fill its mine-resistent, armored protective vehicle with toys for Toys for Tots, which provides holiday gifts for children who wouldn’t otherwise receive them. Toys may be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the department, 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, or meet the MRAP at one of these times:
▪ 3-6 p.m. Tuesday or Friday or 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 6 at Kmart, 748 W. Main St., Lexington.
▪ 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday or Dec. 7 or 3-6 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington.
▪ 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 9 at Target, 5119 Sunset Blvd., Lexington.
A GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP meets 2-3:30 p.m. Mondays at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Circle. Group facilitator is Peggy Downie of Palmetto Health Hospice, who is a guild-certified teacher of the Feldenkraise Method of Awareness through Movement. The group will incorporate gentle movement sequences to address the physical impact of grief, as well as share stories and coping mechanisms. (803) 779-1971, ext. 12; info@louriecentersc.com
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HONOR THE DREAM FOOD DRIVE continues through Dec. 22 at these locations Columbia City Hall, 1737 Main St.; Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley St.; Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way; Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive; Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.; Greenview Park, 6700 David St.; Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Ave.; Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road; Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.; Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant St.; Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.; Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.; Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road; Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road; St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.; Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.; Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway; City Human Resources, 1225 Lady St.; Columbia Fire Department headquarters, 1800 Laurel St.; Columbia Police Department headquarters, One Justice Square; and Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive. (803) 545-3100
SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE TAGS are available for “adoption” at the JC Penney court of Columbiana Centre, 100 Columbiana Circle, and near the inside entrance of Burlington Coat Factory at Columbia Place Mall, 7201 Two Notch Road. Pick up a tag, and buy Christmas gifts for a Midlands child. Gifts should be returned by 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
CAROLINA CARES HOLIDAY DRIVE during the month of November is open to the public. Fill a stocking with new age-appropriate gifts (no edibles, candy, razors or other sharp objects) for the Salvation Army; Adopt a Family by filling a box with nonperishable food supplies and a holiday card; or send a holiday card to a military hero. Check out supplies for any of these projects at the Russell House, 1400 Greene St. (828) 404-6811; summerbrooklawson7@gmail.com
ADOPT A SENIOR PET MONTH continues through Wednesday at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane. All adoption fees – including spaying or neutering, microchipping, feline leukemia or heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming – will be waived for dogs and cats 5 years old and older. (803) 776-7387
FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS may be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Saturdays at Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. Needed items include spaghetti sauce, ravioli, Spaghetti-Os and chili; grits, oatmeal and cereal; peanut butter and jelly; pasta, rice, packaged meals and ramen; canned tomatoes, tuna, chicken, ham, vegetables, fruits and soups; boxed or canned potatoes; diapers, sizes 4 and 5; toilet paper, dish soap and shampoo. (803) 732-3188
