Decking the Governor’s Mansion halls for the holidays

Columbia Garden Club, which has decorated the Governor’s Mansion for Christmas every year since 1981, is putting the final touches this week on the home in downtown Columbia.
Gov. Nikki Haley, first gentleman Michael Haley and their children, Rena and Nalin, invite South Carolinians to join them for a Christmas Open House on Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The event is free; no reservations are required. But the first family asks that guests consider bringing canned goods to be donated to Harvest Hope Food Bank. The donations will be collected at the home’s entrance.
