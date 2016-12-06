Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
CALABASH FOR COPS will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Friday at Fatz Cafe, 5590 Forest Drive. Columbia Police Department officers will wait tables to raise money for the Special Olympics.
CHRISTMAS IN THE WOODS will be 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at River’s Edge Retreat, 1019 Garden Valley Lane. The event includes dinner, two alcoholic beverages and entertainment. Attire is business casual. Tickets are $100 at christmasinthewoods2016@gmail.com or (803) 772-2500. Proceeds benefit the camp’s work with homeless and underserved children.
GALA FOR A GREENER MIDLANDS will be 6-11 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn, 110 McSwain Drive, West Columbia. The event features light hors d’oeuvrews and a silent auction at 6 p.m., dinner and an awards program at 7:30 p.m. and dancing and festivities at 8:30 p.m. Black tie optional. Tickets are $75 at www.eventbrite.com. Table sponsorships are available at (803) 733-1139. Proceeds benefit Keep the Midlands Beautiful.
BIG LITTLE RUN will be 9 a.m. Saturday in Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St. Registration is $30 at runhard.org. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Columbia. cmarshall@bbbsgc.org
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA will be 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church, 125 Sparkleberry Lane. The event includes a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, fruit, juice, milk and coffee; a craft table; and time with Santa. (Photos are free – take your camera.) Take your own high chair, or plan to hold small children. Registration is $8 per person through Becky Lewis, (803) 609-5366 or rebecca_e_lewis@yahoo.com. Proceeds benefit Girl Scout Troop 1198.
STEAKS FOR GOOD raises money for the Brookland Foundation through Dec. 31. Buy Omaha Steaks at www.steaksforgood.com/brookland or (800) 994-7455 (mention the foundation), and 10 percent of proceeds will support the Brookland Foundation’s homeless outreach program.
YOUNG PLANTATIONS PECANS are available through the Spring Valley Rotary Club until Christmas. Available products include pecan halves, $10; honey crisp pecans, $14; chocolate butter toffee, $14; butter roasted and salted cashews, $18; the Favorite Foursome, $19; chocolate pecan halves, $18; sugar-free chocolate pecan halves, $30; butter roasted and salted pecans, $19; the Mini Duet (chocolate and praline pecans), $22; and Seventh Heaven, $30. The club supports nonprofits including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, SisterCare, Transitions and the Lourie Center; proceeds also may be used to fund scholarships awarded to graduates from Spring Valley or Ridge View high schools. Products can be shipped. Contact Diane Junis, (803) 873-0254 or dhoward26@sc.rr.com, to connect with a Rotarian.
VOLUNTEER
THE FAMILY SHELTER seeks groups to conduct nightly activities during its 12 Nights of Christmas, 7-8 p.m. Dec. 13-24, for its families. The Family Shelter will provide the activity, craft or movie, along with a snack and drink (unless groups would like to provide their own snacks and drinks). Contact case manager Dianne Lee at (803) 771-7040 or dianne@familysheltersc.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower and regardless of temperature on Dec. 24, Dec. 25, possibly Jan. 1 and a 2017 date to be determined. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday at YMCA of Sumter, 510 Miller Road, Sumter; 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Health Richland, 3301 Harden St.; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Health Home Care, 1400 Pickens St.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday at Palmetto Health Parkridge, 400 Parkridge Drive; 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday at Richland Northeast High School, 7500 Brookfield Road; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday at BAPS Shree Swaminarayan Mandir, 721 Arrowwood Road; 2-7 p.m. Monday at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 531 Church St., Little Mountain. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
A SANTA VISIT will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday Birthright of Columbia, 1405 Gregg St. Refreshments will be served. For children of all ages. (803) 543-8144; hank@birthrightofcolumbia.org
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS CANDLE LIGHTING will be 7 p.m. Sunday at The Rock at The Harvest, 4864 Sunset Blvd. The worldwide candle lighting honors and remembers children who have died at any age from any cause. The event includes readings, music, brief sharing and light refreshments. Bereaved parents are encouraged to take a photo of their children. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Free.
BE A SANTA TO A SENIOR continues through Saturday at Chick-fil-A, 229 Bush River Road, and Pink Sorbet, 2726 Devine St. Participants can pick up an ornament from a Be a Santa to a Senior tree at Chick-fil-A or Pink Sorbet. Ornaments will have a senior’s first name and his or her gift request. Shoppers can choose an ornament, purchase a gift and return the unwrapped gift to the location where they picked up the ornament. (803) 736-4242; beasantatoasenior.com
DONATIONS FOR VETS’ CHRISTMAS RIDE will be accepted until Sunday at Midlands-area Sonic locations, All South Federal Credit Union locations and All American Heating and Air, 3220 Leaphart Road, West Columbia. At 2 p.m. Sunday, bikers will ride from Carolina Honda Powerhouse, 901 Buckner Road, to the Dorn VA Hospital on Garners Ferry Road to deliver gifts to veterans receiving care there. Donate unwrapped new items such as sweats, T-shirts, bathrobes, socks, warm gloves, blankets and toiletries. vetsride.org
LEXINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT’S FILL THE MRAP CAMPAIGN continues through Friday. The department aims to fill its mine-resistant armored protective vehicle with toys for Toys for Tots, which provides holiday gifts for children who wouldn’t otherwise receive them. Toys may be dropped off 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the department, 111 Maiden Lane, Lexington, or meet the MRAP at one of these times:
▪ 9 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Kmart, 748 W. Main St., Lexington.
▪ 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday at Wal-Mart, 5556 Sunset Blvd., Lexington.
▪ 9 a.m.-noon Friday at Target, 5119 Sunset Blvd., Lexington.
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HONOR THE DREAM FOOD DRIVE continues through Dec. 22 at these locations Columbia City Hall, 1737 Main St.; Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley St.; Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way; Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive; Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.; Greenview Park, 6700 David St.; Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Ave.; Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road; Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.; Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant St.; Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.; Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.; Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road; Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road; St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.; Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.; Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway; City Human Resources, 1225 Lady St.; Columbia Fire Department headquarters, 1800 Laurel St.; Columbia Police Department headquarters, One Justice Square; and Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive. (803) 545-3100
CAROLINA CARES HOLIDAY DRIVE during the month of November is open to the public. Fill a stocking with new age-appropriate gifts (no edibles, candy, razors or other sharp objects) for the Salvation Army; Adopt a Family by filling a box with nonperishable food supplies and a holiday card; or send a holiday card to a military hero. Check out supplies for any of these projects at the Russell House, 1400 Greene St. (828) 404-6811; summerbrooklawson7@gmail.com
FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS may be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Saturdays at Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. Needed items include spaghetti sauce, ravioli, Spaghetti-Os and chili; grits, oatmeal and cereal; peanut butter and jelly; pasta, rice, packaged meals and ramen; canned tomatoes, tuna, chicken, ham, vegetables, fruits and soups; boxed or canned potatoes; diapers, sizes 4 and 5; toilet paper, dish soap and shampoo. (803) 732-3188
