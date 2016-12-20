Giving help, getting help

FUNDRAISERS
YOUNG PLANTATIONS PECANS are available through the Spring Valley Rotary Club until Sunday. Available products include pecan halves, $10; honey crisp pecans, $14; chocolate butter toffee, $14; butter roasted and salted cashews, $18; the Favorite Foursome, $19; chocolate pecan halves, $18; sugar-free chocolate pecan halves, $30; butter roasted and salted pecans, $19; the Mini Duet (chocolate and praline pecans), $22; and Seventh Heaven, $30. The club supports nonprofits including Harvest Hope Food Bank, Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital, SisterCare, Transitions and the Lourie Center; proceeds also may be used to fund scholarships awarded to graduates from Spring Valley or Ridge View high schools. Products can be shipped. Contact Diane Junis, (803) 873-0254 or dhoward26@sc.rr.com, to connect with a Rotarian.
STEAKS FOR GOOD raises money for the Brookland Foundation through Dec. 31. Buy Omaha Steaks at www.steaksforgood.com/brookland or (800) 994-7455 (mention the foundation), and 10 percent of proceeds will support the Brookland Foundation’s homeless outreach program.
VOLUNTEER
A MEAL FOR THE HOMELESS AND LESS FORTUNATE will be 3 p.m. Sunday at the transit station at Laurel and Sumter streets. Volunteers to serve should arrive by 2:30 p.m. Donations of the following items are needed: 400 servings of ham, chicken pieces, macaroni and cheese, sweet potatoes, vegetables and gravy. To donate food, email jmaybin123@yahoo.com an estimate of how many servings you can provide. www.keepinitrealsc.org
THE FAMILY SHELTER seeks groups to conduct nightly activities during its 12 Nights of Christmas, 7-8 p.m. through Saturday, for its families. The Family Shelter will provide the activity, craft or movie, along with a snack and drink (unless groups would like to provide their own snacks and drinks). Contact case manager Dianne Lee at (803) 771-7040 or dianne@familysheltersc.org.
SEXUAL TRAUMA SERVICES OF THE MIDLANDS seeks volunteers to provide 24-hour crisis hotline and hospital accompaniment advocacy, facilitate group therapy sessions, assist in the office and with administrative projects, and educate community members about sexual assault prevention and STSM’s services. Volunteer applications are available at www.stsm.org/get-involved.
SALVATION ARMY seeks on-call volunteers to help serve breakfast and supper to the hungry and homeless at the Inclement Weather Center, 191 Calhoun St. The center operates on nights when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 40 degrees or lower and regardless of temperature on Saturday, Sunday, possibly Jan. 1 and a 2017 date to be determined. Decisions to open are made at noon daily. Breakfast volunteers should arrive at 4:45 a.m. and leave at 6:15 a.m.; service is 5-6 a.m. Supper volunteers should arrive at 5:45 p.m. and leave at 7:15 p.m.; service is 6-7 p.m. Four volunteers are needed each day the center is open. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Contact Mark Barrett at (803) 309-0436 or mark.barrett@uss.salvationarmy.org.
THE FRIENDSHIP seeks volunteers to assist independent older adults with simple household chores, transportation and engagement opportunities. Contact Scott at (803) 602-6434.
SUNSET FELINES is in need of caregivers and feeders for cat colonies in Lexington County, as well as volunteers for other tasks, for an hour a week (mornings or late afternoons on weekdays and weekends). (803) 794-5686; thesunsetfelines@hotmail.com
GOOD NEIGHBORS
AMERICAN RED CROSS is hosting these blood drives around the Midlands: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington County Public Library, 5440 Augusta Road, Lexington; 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Friendship Baptist Church, 1056 U.S. 1 South, Lugoff; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at Spirit Communications Park, 1640 Freed St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday at MEDcare Urgent Care Center, 10136 Two Notch Road, Suite 104; 2-7 p.m. Wednesday at Newberry County Family YMCA, 8220 Jollystreet Road, Newberry; 2-7 p.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2491 Emmanuel Church Road, Cayce-West Columbia; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Lexington Medical Center-Lexington, 811 W. Main St., Lexington; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at the White Knoll Walmart, 1780 S. Lake Drive, Lexington. To make an appointment, call (803) 338-1711 or sign up at www.redcrossblood.org. For questions regarding donor eligibility, call the Red Cross at (803) 251-6000.
GRINDING OF THE GREENS CHRISTMAS TREE RECYCLING PROGRAM begins Monday . Remove all ornaments, lights, garlands, wires, strings and other items. Remove tree from stand. Trees only – no wreaths or other greenery. Mulch from the recycled trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane, and the S.C. State Farmers Market, 3483 Charleston Highway, West Columbia. Trees may be dropped off until Jan. 12 at:
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Ball Park Road collection center, 301 Ball Park Road, Lexington.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Bush River Road collection center, 6109 Bush River Road.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Caughman Road Park, 2800 Trotter Road, Hopkins.
▪ 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at the Columbia compost facility, 121 Humane Lane.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Chapin collection center, 103 Distant Lane, Chapin.
▪ 7:30 a.m.-11 p.m. daily at Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Edmund collection center, 325 Landfill Lane, Lexington.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Forest Lake Park, 6820 Wedgefield Road.
▪ 7 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Fort Jackson Recycling Center, Building 6568 on Lee Road, Fort Jackson. Enter the fort through Gate 2 on Forest Drive. After passing Burger King, turn left onto Lee Road.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo.
▪ no times or dates at Hollow Creek Tree Farm, 228 Windmill Road, Gilbert.
▪ 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays at the Lexington County Construction & Demolition Landfill, 498 Landfill Lane, Lexington.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Sandhills collection center, 3241 Charleston Highway, Cayce.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at Polo Road Park, 730 Polo Road.
▪ 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays and 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Richland County Construction & Demolition Landfill, 1070 Caughman Road North.
▪ 2-9 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at the Richland County Adult Activity Center, 7500 Parklane Road.
▪ 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 3-7 p.m. Sundays at the Southeast collection center, 538 Martin Neese Road, Swansea.
▪ 2-9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays at St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ADOPTION SPECIAL continues through Dec. 31 at Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Road, Lexington. Adoption fees are $25 and include spaying or neutering, microchipping, feline leukemia and heartworm tests, initial vaccines and deworming. View adoptable pets at www.petfinder.com. Columbia, (803) 776-7378; Lexington, (803) 785-8149
OPERATION PAWS continues through Jan. 1 at PETSinc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia. Each $25 donation provides one full day of care, meals and a special toy to the pet of your choice at petsinc.org/paws. A $10 donation provides three meals to a pet on Christmas Day.
CANS FOR KIDS may be donated in the trailer behind the West Columbia Fire Department, 610 N. 12th St., West Columbia. The department is collecting all recyclable metals, including aluminum cans, to benefit the Medical University of South Carolina Children’s Hospital Burned Children’s Fund. The fund and the Pediatric Burn Center co-sponsor Camp “Can” Do, designed especially for burned children, and FAN Club, which pairs firefighters with burned children to help children return to school and educate their classmates about their experience. The trailer may be available to set up on location for special events. (803) 939-8613
DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. HONOR THE DREAM FOOD DRIVE continues through Thursday at these locations Columbia City Hall, 1737 Main St.; Columbia Tennis Center, 1635 Whaley St.; Charles R. Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way; Earlewood Park, 1111 Parkside Drive; Emily Douglas Park, 2500 Wheat St.; Greenview Park, 6700 David St.; Hampton Park, 117 Brandon Ave.; Heathwood Park, 800 Abelia Road; Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.; Katheryn M. Bellfield Booker Washington Heights Cultural Arts Center, 2611 Grant St.; Lorick Park, 1600 Lorick Ave.; Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 2300 Greene St.; Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Road; Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road; St. Anna’s Park, 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.; Sims Park, 3500 Duncan St.; Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway; City Human Resources, 1225 Lady St.; Columbia Fire Department headquarters, 1800 Laurel St.; Columbia Police Department headquarters, One Justice Square; and Public Works, 2910 Colonial Drive. (803) 545-3100
FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS may be dropped off 9 a.m.-noon Mondays through Saturdays at Sharing God’s Love, 147 Friarsgate Blvd., Irmo. Needed items include spaghetti sauce, ravioli, Spaghetti-Os and chili; grits, oatmeal and cereal; peanut butter and jelly; pasta, rice, packaged meals and ramen; canned tomatoes, tuna, chicken, ham, vegetables, fruits and soups; boxed or canned potatoes; diapers, sizes 4 and 5; toilet paper, dish soap and shampoo. (803) 732-3188
